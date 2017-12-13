Liddell power plant replacement and plan for South Australians' free Wi-Fi

By on
agl
The Australian Gas Light (AGL) Corporation logo is seen on buildings in north Sydney March 20, 2006. Reuters/Will Burgess

It has decided not to extend Liddell power station, but AGL Energy has a plan to replace it with electricity generated from gas, wind and solar. The electricity producer stuck with its 2022 closure date. Meanwhile, a plan being considered by the SA Council of Social Service will see struggling South Australians getting free access to Wi-Fi.

The new plan has been submitted to the government prior to the 90-day deadline for AGL to explain how it would replace the 1680 megawatts of baseload capacity, which will be lost when Liddell comes to a close. AGL is now giving a formal response with its intended plan, which it is claiming to align with the National Energy Guarantee policy.

Compared to $106/MWh from Liddell, electricity from the replacement plan could be supplied at $83 a megawatt-hour, assuming a $920 million cost to extend the generator for five years. It looks to fill both the shortfall in supply without pushing up costs. Hence, it is expected to fulfil the government's requirements.

All of the investments involved in the first, $490 million phase of the scheme were already approved by the board, reports Financial Review. A further two phases hinge on commercial demand for power as well as the market’s development through to 2020 or 2021. These include a new 500 MW high-efficiency gas plant, new wind and solar plants and a 250 MW battery.

AGL Chairman Graeme Hunt said the plan demonstrates that old power plants can be replaced with a combination of new, cleaner technology, while improving reliability and affordability. Federal Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said the government had asked AEMO to assess AGL's proposal.

Free Wi-Fi and water supply

Struggling  South Australians could not only get access to free Wi-Fi, but they may also stop paying for water supply charges. Under the SACOSS nine-point proposal, SA would make landlords pay the water supply charges, which was estimated to cost around $290 per year. Ross Womersley, the SACOSS chief executive, has pointed out that low income Australians now do it “much tougher” compared to two or three years ago.

Womersley is well aware that there will winners and losers if the policies were implemented, news.com.au reports. The supply charge change means renters are tipped to save about $290 annually. He said the government must also offer free Wi-Fi in “digitally disadvantaged” areas, and added that changing the energy concession to be a set percentage of the total bill could be “really beneficial” to households.

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car