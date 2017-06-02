LG G6 to be joined by unusual derivative LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro variants this month

LG G6
New LG G6 device (L) is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

The LG G6 has been branded as a worthy alternative for folks who find the Samsung Galaxy S8 a bit too steep, sporting a gorgeous design and some key features most flagships carry to date. Only a couple of months out in the market, the tempting mobile device will be getting a couple of variants soon in the LG G6 Plus and the LG G6 Pro. 

The first thing that comes to mind would be the striking features that would set the LG G6 apart from the Plus and Pro variants. Sadly, the changes may disappoint those looking for more power or groundbreaking technology that would normally set main flagships from other members of the product line.

The only difference with the LG G6 Plus is that it will offer customers an additional 128 GB of internal memory and wireless charging. The added storage space should make sense particularly for those planning to put the extra wide-angel camera to good use. The wireless charging, on the other hand, is a feature absent from the original LG G6, Phone Arena reported. It will reportedly carry a suggested price of US890 (AU$1,205).
 
The LG G6 Pro, on the other hand, is looming as a toned-down version of the main LG G6 flagship. The only noteworthy (yet disappointing) change here is that come with half the storage capacity of the original 32 GB though cost cheaper at US$700 (AU$952). 

As one can see, the addition of the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro leaves a lot to be desired. The Korean company has added the two models but seemingly directed towards the low-end market. Compared to the usual strategy of other brands, LG may be simply broadening the product line to offer the consumer market options just in case the LG G6 price tag is still a bit of their budget. 

The LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro are reportedly set to launch by the end of June and offered worldwide according to ET News. The two new derivative models will be sold under the X-line, low-end offerings that should not be confused with the traditional high-end tactics by other phone companies.

For the benefit of those unfamiliar with the LG G6, this is the company’s latest flagship offering which most feel is a worthy alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S8. Among the striking features the LG G6 has to offer includes a 5.7-inch display (2880x1440 pixels), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with Adreno 530 GPU, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD), a 13 MP main camera, 5 MP front-facing shooter and a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
