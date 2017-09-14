Legislation to boost confidence in the strength of Australia's anti-dumping system

A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm, where a highly contagious strain of bird flu was found by Dutch authorities, in Hekendorp November 17, 2014.

The Australian government has reportedly introduced a bill that seeks to improve the process of conducting reviews of dumping measures into the House of Representatives. Ensuring an efficient anti-dumping system is said to be an important part of the government’s commitment to free and fair trade.

The Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Craig Laundy introduced the legislation called Customs Amendment (Anti-Dumping Measures) Bill 2017. “This change will give the Australian manufacturing industry increased confidence in the strength of our anti-dumping system,” he said in a media release.

The legislation ensures Aussie businesses are not being affected by the unfair dumping of products into the market by improving the process of conducting reviews of dumping measures. The minister noted that the nation’s anti-dumping system is highly regarded by many of Australia’s trading partners. He believes that this change would support the nations’ local manufacturers while complying with international obligations.

Customs Amendment (Anti-Dumping Measures) Bill 2017

The legislation addresses foreign exporters’ potential behaviours, with some operating against the intent of Australia’s anti-dumping system. Some foreign exporters that stop exporting dumped goods for a period of time or export only small volumes of goods can exploit the current reviews of dumping measures. Some would take advantage of movements in market prices to carry on or set off injurious dumping.

Furthermore, the legislation will set up a more comprehensive range of methods that can be utilised by the Anti ‑ Dumping Commission (ADC) in order to identify correct export prices and guarantee that effective measures remain in place, where such measures are appropriate. Dumping happens when the price of goods exported to the country is lower than the price for those goods in the exporting country. This could cause injury to Australian industry.

In other news, both the Australian and New South Wales governments are delivering on their commitment to provide Lanyon Drive/Tompsitt Drive intersection upgrade near Jerrabomberra. The Australian government has contributed $6 million towards the project, which has already been approved.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the funding would be welcomed by local residents who face delays and queuing at the bottleneck. “The existing roundabout, which features two lanes on each approach, is struggling to cope with the traffic particularly during the morning and afternoon peaks,” he said, adding it is great example of how the Australian government's record $75 billion investment in infrastructure nationwide is delivering locally.

