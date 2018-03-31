LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores

Mar 30, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over the defense of New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena.

Mar 30, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over the defense of New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan's record for most consecutive games with at least 10 points during Cleveland Cavaliers' 107-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). James, a model of consistency since entering the NBA in 2003, has now scored in double-digits in 867 successive regular season games.

James reached the milestone early in the first quarter with a two-handed dunk. Playing in front of his hometown fans at the Quicken Loans Arena, James received a standing ovation.

"It will probably go in my trophy case with a lot of accomplishments in my life. That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it," a humbled James said after the game, via ESPN.

James, widely regarded as the best player of his generation, is currently No. 7 on the list of all-time points leaders in the NBA behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki. At his current scoring clip of 2,000+ points per season, James is expected to surpass Nowitzki and Chamberlain before the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.

"(You) know, where I've come from, brought up 30 minutes south of here, and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that. It means a lot for me, and it means more to the youth that kind of needs hope," added James.