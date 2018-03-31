LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores

By @saihoops on
LeBron James
Mar 30, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots over the defense of New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (21) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan's record for most consecutive games with at least 10 points during Cleveland Cavaliers' 107-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening (Saturday AEDT). James, a model of consistency since entering the NBA in 2003, has now scored in double-digits in 867 successive regular season games. 

James reached the milestone early in the first quarter with a two-handed dunk. Playing in front of his hometown fans at the Quicken Loans Arena, James received a standing ovation. 

"It will probably go in my trophy case with a lot of accomplishments in my life. That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it," a humbled James said after the game, via ESPN

James, widely regarded as the best player of his generation, is currently No. 7 on the list of all-time points leaders in the NBA behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki. At his current scoring clip of 2,000+ points per season, James is expected to surpass Nowitzki and Chamberlain before the end of the 2018-19 NBA season.

"(You) know, where I've come from, brought up 30 minutes south of here, and the statistics is always stacked up against you, and for me to be in this position today, being able to accomplish something that a lot of people thought would not happen again or be able to break a record like that. It means a lot for me, and it means more to the youth that kind of needs hope," added James.

 

Live action was stopped for a moment to present LeBron James with the game ball after he beat out Michael Jordan’s all-time double-digit scoring streak with a two-handed dunk in the first quarter. #mctenat82

A post shared by Dave McMenamin (@davemcten) on Mar 30, 2018 at 5:31pm PDT

Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
David Warner fears Australia cricket career is over
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Lucifer' season 3: End game in sight
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 14: Jadis flashback
‘Supernatural’ 13x16 recap, review: ‘Scoobynatural' is fun and ridiculously hilarious
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story': A lighter side of the Empire
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Changes to the Empire
'Game of Thrones' spin-off series plots possible teased
George RR Martin hints at ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car