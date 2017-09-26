LeBron James still plans to finish career with Cleveland Cavaliers

By @saihoops on
LeBron James, 2017 NBA FINALS
Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

LeBron James hopes to finish his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, contrary to several reports that suggest the four-time MVP would leave his hometown franchise in 2018. James, widely regarded as the best player of his generation, believes his team has the tools beat Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions.

In the aftermath of the Kyrie Irving trade, the Cavs would enter the season with a new-look roster that features point guards Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose, defensive ace Jae Crowder and veteran forward Jeff Green, among others. The Cavs are also reportedly frontrunners to sign three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, who reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls. 

During Monday's pre-season media session, James stressed that he was still committed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. James has a Player Option worth US$35 million (AU$45 million) for the 2018-19 NBA season. 

LeBron James committed to Cleveland Cavaliers

"(My plans) haven't changed, that's why I sit here today still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship. Any time I'm able to be a free agent or my contract is ending, I'll approach that when the summer comes. I don't ever cheat my teammates or cheat the fans or talk about free agency all year long because I'm not going to give energy to something I can handle in the summertime when I should be focused on what I'm doing on a day-to-day basis to help this franchise compete for a championship."

James, however, did acknowledge that he would address free agency at the apt time. "At the end of the day, I have a contract and I will fill out that obligation as I've always done. If you know me, I've always handled it in the most businesslike way. And I will do that with my team and I will do that in the summertime as we always have."

Next year, besides LeBron James, the likes of Paul George, Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas and Chris Paul are due to become unrestricted free agents. According to several reports, James could partner up with a few co-stars to form a Super Team in Los Angeles.

