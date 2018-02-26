LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James came down at referees after his Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 110-94 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (Monday AEDT). James alleged that modern day NBA officiating caters more to shooters than players who regularly drive to the basket.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James attempted just four three throws on Sunday despite driving to the rim on 12 occasions. The report added that "it was the 10th time this season that James' direct drive total exceeded his total free throws attempted by eight or more."

"We're at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver. There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and whatnot. We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. 'Chicks dig the long ball,' and that's what it's about," an agitated James told the media after the game.

Through his 15-year career, James has averaged 8.1 free throws attempts per season. This season, however, James is attempting just 6.0 shots per game at the foul line. Entering Sunday's game, James was averaging 11.3 drives per game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Cavs' starting centre Tristan Thompson echoed his teammate's views about the lopsided officiating.

"I mean, he attacks the rim a lot, so it's up to the ref. It's on them to make the calls. I think, with him being so strong and athletic, just because he's bigger and stronger than everyone, doesn't mean it (should not be) a foul. I think he gets fouled more than anyone in this league, and he gets hit, but people kind of take advantage of the fact that he's 280 (pounds) and he's a freight train. But if a guy gets hit, you got to call the foul. But that's just my personal opinion," said Thompson, who returned to the starting unit after All-Star Kevin Love injured his hand.

In recent years, teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have shattered records with regards to three-point field goal attempts per game. The Rockets, who own the best record in the league, have attempted more threes than twos in nearly every game of the 2017-18 NBA regular season.