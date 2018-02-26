LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs

By @saihoops on
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 28, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James came down at referees after his Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 110-94 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (Monday AEDT). James alleged that modern day NBA officiating caters more to shooters than players who regularly drive to the basket. 

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James attempted just four three throws on Sunday despite driving to the rim on 12 occasions. The report added that "it was the 10th time this season that James' direct drive total exceeded his total free throws attempted by eight or more."

"We're at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver. There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and whatnot. We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. 'Chicks dig the long ball,' and that's what it's about," an agitated James told the media after the game.

Through his 15-year career, James has averaged 8.1 free throws attempts per season. This season, however, James is attempting just 6.0 shots per game at the foul line. Entering Sunday's game, James was averaging 11.3 drives per game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. 

Cavs' starting centre Tristan Thompson echoed his teammate's views about the lopsided officiating.

"I mean, he attacks the rim a lot, so it's up to the ref. It's on them to make the calls. I think, with him being so strong and athletic, just because he's bigger and stronger than everyone, doesn't mean it (should not be) a foul. I think he gets fouled more than anyone in this league, and he gets hit, but people kind of take advantage of the fact that he's 280 (pounds) and he's a freight train. But if a guy gets hit, you got to call the foul. But that's just my personal opinion," said Thompson, who returned to the starting unit after All-Star Kevin Love injured his hand. 

In recent years, teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have shattered records with regards to three-point field goal attempts per game. The Rockets, who own the best record in the league, have attempted more threes than twos in nearly every game of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. 

Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Interesting details about Luke's back story
‘Outlander’ author teases ‘Drums of Autumn’ scene
'Coronation Street' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Battle scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car