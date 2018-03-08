LeBron James says he's playing best basketball of his career

It's not a far-reaching proclamation that LeBron James, in the 15th season of his illustrious career, is playing the best basketball of his career. And the Cleveland Cavaliers star admitted as much after making three clutch jumpers in the final minute of his team's 113-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT).

James scored seven of his game-high 39 minutes in the final minute as the Cavs came away with an impressive road victory in Denver, a team that was 23-9 at home prior to Cleveland's visit.

When asked about his unprecedented level of play in his 15th season, James made a bold claim. "Probably (playing at) an all-time high (level). Just because of my body, my mind, and the way I go out and approach the game. And then, just the grace of God, giving me the ability to do this. I'm blessed, and I never take it for granted," James told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth after the game.

Besides registering a triple-double through the month of February, James is averaging a career-high in assists (9.0 per game) and three-point field goals made (1.9 per game) this season. He's also averaging his second-highest rebounds per game (8.4 per game) and his highest scoring aggregate since the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat (27.0 points per game).

LeBron James playing at highest level ever? Lue agrees

Though James is unlikely to win the MVP award over favourites James Harden and Anthony Davis, the Cavs star has firmly re-established his standing as the best player in the sport.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, who has been by James' corner over the last four seasons in Cleveland, was told about the 4-time MVP's "all-time high" comment during the post-match press conference. Lue had no arguments.

"Yeah, he's definitely playing well, and tonight we had to ride him a little bit more than we wanted to. But down the stretch, we needed him to make plays, he had the ball in his hands and he did that, so he is playing at a high level. I didn't know until today that he's second in the NBA in assists. I didn't even know that. So he's passing the ball, sharing the basketball, having 10 assists again tonight and he could have had 18-19, but we missed some open shots. So he has to continue to keep doing that for us."

LeBron James, widely regarded as the best basketball player since Michael Jordan, is averaging a tally of 27.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 assists in his 15th NBA season. James is set to become the first player in NBA history to make 11 consecutive All-NBA 1st Teams.