LeBron James rues late no-calls in Warriors' Christmas Day victory

By @saihoops on
LeBron James ejected, LeBron James
Nov 28, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts with Dwyane Wade (9) after he was ejected by referee Kane Fitzgerald (5) in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / David Richard

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James believe he was fouled twice by Kevin Durant during the closing stages of his team's Christmas Day showdown against the Golden State Warriors. James didn't receive either call as the Warriors held onto a 99-92 victory at the Oracle Arena on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

With 24.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, James drove to the basket and had his shot blocked by Durant, and the ball deflected out of bounds. After referee Derrick Stafford initially awarded possession to the Cavaliers, his call was overturned after a review and the Warriors held onto the ball. After the game, James rued that he was fouled by Durant and should have gone to the free throw line.

"He (Durant) fouled me twice. But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?," James pondered after the game. Had the referees called a shooting foul on Durant, James would have gone to the line for two free throws with the Warriors lead at 95-92. 

Warriors vs Cavs: Kevin Durant defends no-calls

Durant, however, is convinced that it was a clean block. "He's too big, He's too big. He's too big for that. He's too big. That ain't no foul." Durant out-performed James Monday with a tally of 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks. James, the frontrunner to win the MVP award, had 20 points at 7/18 shooting. 

When told of the reaction on social media over the controversial no-call, a furious Durant defended the officiating. 

"It (the block) felt clean. It's probably the same play a bunch of those dudes on Twitter probably arguing about at 24 Hour Fitness that that wasn't a foul. They've been in that position before, but just not on Christmas at the Oracle Arena. So they know. ... I'm sure if they get that call next week at 24 Hour Fitness, they're going to be pissed that they called a foul. So keep that s--- on Twitter."

The Warriors and Cavaliers will renew their rivalry Jan. 15 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The teams are projected to meet in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive time in June. The Warriors are prohibitive favourites to repeat as NBA champions.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
