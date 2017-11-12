LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'

By @saihoops on
Dennis Smith Jr.
Nov 11, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) makes a move around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James believes the New York Knicks made a mistake by passing up on athletic point guard Dennis Smith Jr. during this year's NBA Draft. The Knicks selected French guard Frank Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick, allowing the Dallas Mavericks to draft Smith with No. 9 pick. 

"The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That's going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. Dallas is definitely, I know they're excited that he didn't go there," James told reporters after Cleveland's 111-104 victory over the Mavs on Saturday. 

In his first outing against the Cavs, Smith finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field. James showered praise on the rookie. 

"He's an unbelievable talent (with) athleticism. He's very poised to be his age, can shoot the ball, and penetrate. He's only going to get better and better with the opportunity that he's getting here. Dallas got a good one. I've been knowing that. I've been with him for so long now. I've been knowing his talent level."

LeBron James taking a shot at Phi Jackson?

The comments are being perceived as a subtle shot towards former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson, who has had heated back-and-forth exchanges with James on social media. A year ago, James told ESPN in an interview that he had absolutely no respect for Jackson. 

"No relationship (with Jackson) at all. I had nothing but respect for him as a coach for what he was able to do. Obviously he was at the helm of (the team featuring) my favourite player of all time [Michael Jordan], and also being there growing up and watching him with the Lakers, but I got nothing (respect) for him."

In a draft class headlined by point guards such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. fell under the radar and eventually fell to No. 9 in the first round. However, several analysts believe Smith could eventually prove to be the best of the lot, primarily due to his freakish athleticism and offensive skills. 

Join the Discussion
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball youngest to triple-double in NBA history
Kevin Durant hopes to become an All-NBA defender
NBA Free Agency 2018: Thunder unlikely to afford current roster
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Nov. 10 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Jamie and Claire on rescue mission
‘Supernatural’ 13x05 spoilers, recap: Castiel returns to Sam and Dean
‘Doctor Who’: BBC unveils Jodie Whittaker’s signature costume
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character is 'sad-eyed young girl'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Jason Momoa visits Belfast
'The Walking Dead' season 8 episode 4 preview: Saviors' new weapon
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: The fight continues
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car