LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James believes the New York Knicks made a mistake by passing up on athletic point guard Dennis Smith Jr. during this year's NBA Draft. The Knicks selected French guard Frank Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick, allowing the Dallas Mavericks to draft Smith with No. 9 pick.

"The Knicks passed on a really good one, and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That's going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. Dallas is definitely, I know they're excited that he didn't go there," James told reporters after Cleveland's 111-104 victory over the Mavs on Saturday.

In his first outing against the Cavs, Smith finished with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field. James showered praise on the rookie.

"He's an unbelievable talent (with) athleticism. He's very poised to be his age, can shoot the ball, and penetrate. He's only going to get better and better with the opportunity that he's getting here. Dallas got a good one. I've been knowing that. I've been with him for so long now. I've been knowing his talent level."

LeBron James taking a shot at Phi Jackson?

The comments are being perceived as a subtle shot towards former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson, who has had heated back-and-forth exchanges with James on social media. A year ago, James told ESPN in an interview that he had absolutely no respect for Jackson.

"No relationship (with Jackson) at all. I had nothing but respect for him as a coach for what he was able to do. Obviously he was at the helm of (the team featuring) my favourite player of all time [Michael Jordan], and also being there growing up and watching him with the Lakers, but I got nothing (respect) for him."

In a draft class headlined by point guards such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr. fell under the radar and eventually fell to No. 9 in the first round. However, several analysts believe Smith could eventually prove to be the best of the lot, primarily due to his freakish athleticism and offensive skills.