LeBron James Free Agency: Lakers frontrunners to sign Cavs star next year

By @saihoops on
LeBron James injury update
Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly frontrunners to sign four-time MVP LeBron James in next year's free agency period. James, yet to make a longterm commitment to the Cleveland Cavaliers, could potentially leave his hometown franchise and enter the loaded NBA Free Agency 2018 class.

It's no secret that the new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, is angling to sign two superstar free agents next July. They created cap room this offseason with hopes of putting together a potential Super Team next year. Johnson recently said the franchise hopes to add two stars to a team that boasts of young talent such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr., Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson. 

LeBron James Free Agency: Are the Lakers a realistic option?

In a roundtable chat organised by Sports Illustrated, NBA insider Howard Beck reiterated that the LeBron James to Lakers chatter is growing momentum.

"I do believe, based on people I've spoken with in the last six months, that there's a reasonable chance he leaves Cleveland again. I've had team executives swear—as long ago as May—that LeBron's departure was a near certainty. The general belief around the league is that, if he does leave, he'll land with the Lakers. How much of that is belief/speculation vs. inside knowledge is hard to say. It's a gossipy league. Sometimes the gossip is accurate (hello, Paul George) and sometimes not. LeBron is a complex guy. I'm not about to predict his next move," said Bucher.

Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports, however, believes James' business interests in Los Angeles won't influence his decision. "I know everybody assumes that he’s going to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers and start preparing himself for life after basketball by focusing on his business interests in television and film. Some have already called it a foregone conclusion but I still think a lot has to fall in place for that to happen."

Besides LeBron James, the likes of Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas will all become unrestricted free agents next July. The Lakers would need approximately US$70 million (AU$91 million) in cap space to sign two of the aforementioned All-Stars to maximum-level contracts. Will LeBron James to Lakers actually happen? Stay tuned for the latest buzz around NBA Free Agency 2018.

