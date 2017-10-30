LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run

Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena.

Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Houston Rockets (5-2) want to position themselves to make a run at LeBron James next July, according to an NBA insider. James, an unrestricted free agent next year, has yet to make a long-term commitment to hometown franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though the Rockets don't have the projected cap room to make a run at James, ESPNs' Bobby Marks believes general manager Daryl Morey will maneuver contracts to make a serious push at the four-time MVP.

"Don't count out GM Daryl Morey when it comes to getting a seat at the free-agent table (for LeBron James). Even without cap space in recent years, Houston has been at the front of the line when it comes to recruiting players. For Morey to get an audience next summer, Houston will need to come up with a plan to shed salary. Houston is likely to be in the luxury tax with the pending free agency of Chris Paul and Clint Capela," Marks wrote in an insider report published Sunday.

LeBron James Free Agency: Rockets would have to trade bench depth

The report added that the Rockets would have to move the contracts of Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Nene and PJ Tucker while only retaining the core group of James Harden, Chris Paul and centre Clint Capela.

"f the Rockets do pull off all those moves, US$20.5 million (AU$26.7 million) in room would be available, with only the US$30.4 million (AU$39 million) James Harden contract and cap holds of $35.7 million (AU$46.5 million) for Chris Paul and $7 million (AU$9.1 million) for Capela counting on their books.

There's also the Chris Paul factor. Paul and James are reportedly close friends and have often spoken about teaming up in the latter stages of their career. This offseason, Morey and the Rockets pulled off a last-minute trade to land Paul, a soon-to-be free agent.

By acquiring James, the Rockets could potentially for a Big 3 that would also include James Harden and Chris Paul. The Los Angeles Lakers are still perceived as the frontrunners to land James, should the star forward depart from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stay tuned for the latest updates on LeBron James Free Agency.