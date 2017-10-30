LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run

By @saihoops on
LeBron James injury update
Oct 10, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Paul Zipser (16) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Houston Rockets (5-2) want to position themselves to make a run at LeBron James next July, according to an NBA insider. James, an unrestricted free agent next year, has yet to make a long-term commitment to hometown franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though the Rockets don't have the projected cap room to make a run at James, ESPNs' Bobby Marks believes general manager Daryl Morey will maneuver contracts to make a serious push at the four-time MVP.

"Don't count out GM Daryl Morey when it comes to getting a seat at the free-agent table (for LeBron James). Even without cap space in recent years, Houston has been at the front of the line when it comes to recruiting players. For Morey to get an audience next summer, Houston will need to come up with a plan to shed salary. Houston is likely to be in the luxury tax with the pending free agency of Chris Paul and Clint Capela," Marks wrote in an insider report published Sunday. 

LeBron James Free Agency: Rockets would have to trade bench depth

The report added that the Rockets would have to move the contracts of Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Nene and PJ Tucker while only retaining the core group of James Harden, Chris Paul and centre Clint Capela. 

"f the Rockets do pull off all those moves, US$20.5 million (AU$26.7 million) in room would be available, with only the US$30.4 million (AU$39 million) James Harden contract and cap holds of $35.7 million (AU$46.5 million) for Chris Paul and $7 million (AU$9.1 million) for Capela counting on their books.

There's also the Chris Paul factor. Paul and James are reportedly close friends and have often spoken about teaming up in the latter stages of their career. This offseason, Morey and the Rockets pulled off a last-minute trade to land Paul, a soon-to-be free agent. 

By acquiring James, the Rockets could potentially for a Big 3 that would also include James Harden and Chris Paul. The Los Angeles Lakers are still perceived as the frontrunners to land James, should the star forward depart from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stay tuned for the latest updates on LeBron James Free Agency.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Caroline Wozniacki captures first WTA Finals title, upsets Venus Williams
Lewis Hamilton on fourth F1 World Title: 'Beyond wildest dreams'
Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal to remain No. 1
Draymond Green, Bradley Beal escape suspension for altercation
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls latest loss to Knicks 'unacceptable'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Oct. 27 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Lucifer’ season 3: An awkward moment for Morningstar
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera and Kanan get intimate
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 2: Kingdom in trouble
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Oct. 30: Seb might be HIV positive
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car