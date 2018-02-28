LeBron James Free Agency: Cavs star flattered by Philadelphia recruiting

The Philadelphia 76ers and the city of Philadelphia have intensified their efforts of recruiting soon-to-be free agent star LeBron James, who could potentially leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in July. After Philadelphia-based businessman Asher Raphael placed three billboards in Ohio this week, James said the gesture was flattering.

Raphael, the CEO of Power Home Remodeling, has sponsored three signs along the I-480 highway in Cleveland, located approximately 7 miles from the Quicken Loans Arena. The first board features James' jersey number "#23" in maroon, with a King's crown, besides four blue numbers -- the jersey numbers of Sixers players Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

While the second billboard reads "Complete The Process," the third says "#PhillyWantsLeBron." According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the advertising campaign is inspired by Academy Award-nominated film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Though James has yet to see the billboards, the four-time NBA MVP has heard about them. "You can say it's a distraction -- it's not. Not a distraction. It is actually very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys -- I don't want to say teams because that becomes tampering. But people in their respective city want me to play for them. That's cool I think. That's dope," James said after Cleveland's 129-123 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Earlier this month, Sixers rookie sensation Ben Simmons began his process of James by taking to Instagram where he posted a picture of Klutch Sports' biggest clients with the caption "June 30th Midnight #KLUTCH". Simmons and James, who have reportedly developed a mentor-pupil relationship off the court, are both represented by Klutch Sports.

LeBron James is expected to grant free agency meetings to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers when the 2018 NBA Free Agency period gets underway off on July 1. However, James would likely remain in Cleveland if the Cavs can win the NBA championship in June. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from LeBron James Free Agency.