'The Last of Us Part 2' new trailer raises more questions

By on
PS4
A visitors plays games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

The 2017 Paris Games Week has kicked off its pre-show with plenty of announcements from video game behemoth Sony. The company had indeed used the opportunity to unveil new titles and at the same time remind everyone the numerous big-budget titles that are soon to be released.

What was the most controversial happened to be the new trailer for Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part 2.” Right after it premiered, fans were quick to investigate as to who and what they have watched.

The video (see below) shows a curious scene in which a strong-looking woman is about to be hanged by a group of people. The execution is delayed when a new hostage shows up, and a boy skilled with the bow and arrow saves them. The “bad guys” (call them this for the sake of context) are killed, but the trio must now protect themselves against a bunch of Infected rushing towards them.

What surprised fans the most is the fact that the older woman held the hammer that many thought was supposed to be Joel’s. Back in September, Naughty Dog released a poster showing the same hammer held by someone's hand. Now, the recently released trailer has changed everyone’s perception.

Naughty Dog was kind enough to tweet out the performers behind the characters in the trailer. The younger woman, Yara, is played by Victoria Grace. Lev, the saviour with the bow and arrow, is played by Ian Alexander. The “bad guy” (and presumably dead) is played by guest star Emily Swallow. Laura Bailey, meanwhile, plays the yet-to-be-named woman with the hammer.

Not much is known about the PS4 sequel, even its release date. However, Naughty Dog has already confirmed that Ellie will be the playable character in “The Last of Us Part 2.”

PlayStation/YouTube

