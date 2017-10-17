LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension

May 11, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shake hands during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center.

May 11, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) and forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shake hands during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-

All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth US$72.3 million (AU$92 million), according to several reports. Aldridge left the Portland Trail Blazers to join the Spurs on a four-year contract worth US$84 million (AU$111 million) in 2015.

Since then, Aldridge has emerged as a critical cog for Gregg Popovich's Spurs. Despite chatter in the offseason that Aldridge was unhappy with his situation in San Antonio, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Monday the Spurs have no intention to part with the five-time All-Star.

According to the report, only US$7 million is guranteed in the final year of the contract extension. Aldridge's Player Option for the 2018-19 NBA season (worth US$22.3 million) will now be void since the new extension will keep him in San Antonio through the 2020-21 NBA season. The extension means Aldridge will actually take a pay cut for the 2017-18 season and earn US$21.4 million.

"The contract extension culminates what had been two often-turbulent seasons between Aldridge and the Spurs since his arrival as a free agent from Portland. The deal reflects the Spurs' desire to continue surrounding Kawhi Leonard with talent and Aldridge's increased comfort with the franchise," read a report published Monday.

LaMarcus Aldridge averaged a career-low tally of 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spurs last season. He has averaged a tally of 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds through his 11-year stint in the NBA.

Full report to follow.