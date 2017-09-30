Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin the Lonzo Ball era Saturday evening (Sunday in Australia) in their NBA preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Ball, the highly touted rookie point guard, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers during June's NBA Draft.

The new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson, has pinned its hopes on Ball to write the next chapter in Purple & Gold history. Ball will be joined by a young core of players featuring Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. The Lakers began the offseason by trading away third-year guard D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in an effort to get rid of Timofey Mozgov's contract. In exchange, they acquired one year of stretch 5 big man Brook Lopez, a former All-Star.

Luke Walton, coach of the Lakers, feels confident in handing the keys of the offense to Ball. "I don't even care about the (first) scrimmage. Lonzo, he's been great. He is (doing well) in the defensive work, he's talking, he's leading, he is giving effort, he's coachable. For his first training camp, he is handling it very well," Walton said of Ball after Friday's team scrimmage, via ESPN.

Lakers vs Timberwolves: Brook Lopez won’t play on Saturday

The Lakers will enter Saturday's game without Brook Lopez, Josh Hart and Andrew Bogut. Lopez (back injury) was a full participant during Friday's practice but was listed as "questionable" by the team, according to Bill Orom of The Orange County Register. Hart (ankle injury), drafted for his perimeter defence, has been cleared for contact drills but won't take the floor against the Timberwolves. Bogut, the Australian, had to reportedly apply for a new visa and hasn't been an active part of training camp.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves acquired All-Star wing Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade at the start of the offseason. Minnesota sent Zach LaVine, second-year point guard Kris Dunn and rookie forward Lauri Markkanen (drafted No. 7 overall) to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Butler and the No. 16 overall pick, with which Tom Thibodeau selected centre Justin Patton, the reigning Big East Rookie of the Year.

The Timberwolves, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and free agency acquisition Jeff Teague, are favoured to make the playoffs by Las Vegas odds makers. Minnesota currently holds the record for the longest postseason draught -- not having made the NBA playoffs for 13 consecutive years. Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream, Lakers vs Timberwolves live streaming and NBA preseason live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 (Sunday in Australia)

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Sunday)

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (USA), NBA TV(Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)