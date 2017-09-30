Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream, Lonzo Ball
Jul 16, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes during an NBA Summer League playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin the Lonzo Ball era Saturday evening (Sunday in Australia) in their NBA preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Ball, the highly touted rookie point guard, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers during June's NBA Draft. 

The new Lakers front office, led by Magic Johnson, has pinned its hopes on Ball to write the next chapter in Purple & Gold history. Ball will be joined by a young core of players featuring Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. The Lakers began the offseason by trading away third-year guard D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in an effort to get rid of Timofey Mozgov's contract. In exchange, they acquired one year of stretch 5 big man Brook Lopez, a former All-Star.

Luke Walton, coach of the Lakers, feels confident in handing the keys of the offense to Ball. "I don't even care about the (first) scrimmage. Lonzo, he's been great. He is (doing well) in the defensive work, he's talking, he's leading, he is giving effort, he's coachable. For his first training camp, he is handling it very well," Walton said of Ball after Friday's team scrimmage, via ESPN.

Lakers vs Timberwolves: Brook Lopez won’t play on Saturday

The Lakers will enter Saturday's game without Brook Lopez, Josh Hart and Andrew Bogut. Lopez (back injury) was a full participant during Friday's practice but was listed as "questionable" by the team, according to Bill Orom of The Orange County Register. Hart (ankle injury), drafted for his perimeter defence, has been cleared for contact drills but won't take the floor against the Timberwolves. Bogut, the Australian, had to reportedly apply for a new visa and hasn't been an active part of training camp.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves acquired All-Star wing Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade at the start of the offseason. Minnesota sent Zach LaVine, second-year point guard Kris Dunn and rookie forward Lauri Markkanen (drafted No. 7 overall) to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Butler and the No. 16 overall pick, with which Tom Thibodeau selected centre Justin Patton, the reigning Big East Rookie of the Year.

The Timberwolves, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and free agency acquisition Jeff Teague, are favoured to make the playoffs by Las Vegas odds makers. Minnesota currently holds the record for the longest postseason draught -- not having made the NBA playoffs for 13 consecutive years. Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live stream, Lakers vs Timberwolves live streaming and NBA preseason live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 (Sunday in Australia) 
Start Time: 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Sunday)
TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (USA), NBA TV(Global)  
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 2 spoilers
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3 episode 13 preview video
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4: Jamie pulled into intrigue
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers: Alex tells Maggie a secret
'Supergirl' season 3 premiere spoilers [VIDEOS]
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Lucious sneaks off  to Uncle Eddie
​'Empire' season 4 episode 2 'Full Circle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car