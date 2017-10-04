Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

Dec 17, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 119-108. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their preseason Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) in another encounter against the Denver Nuggets at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California. The Lakers will hope to extract revenge on their divisional rivals just two nights after a 113-107 loss to Michael Malone's team at the Staples Center.

The Lakers will continue to play without All-Star big man Brook Lopez, who is nursing a back injury. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, the two players the team views as future franchise stars, will both skip Wednesday's game with injuries. While Ball (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Ingram bumped heads with a Denver Nuggets player during Monday's game and subsequently skipped all scrimmages.

Through the first two games, rookie forward Kyle Kuzma has been the standout performer for the Lakers. He is averaging 21.0 points while shooting an astonishing 62.1 percent from the field. Lakers coach Luke Walton believes Kuzma's impressive run will carry forward into the NBA regular season. “He doesn’t care that it’s the preseason, he doesn’t care that it’s practice, he doesn’t care if it’s a shooting drill -- he wants to win, I love that about him," Walton said after Tuesday's practice session.

Despite Ball's inconsistent showing, Walton believes the rookie will make an impact in his first NBA season. “I’ve said the whole time, he’s naturally a leader. The way he plays the game of basketball, everywhere he goes, if he went to the rec center, people would follow him. Because he makes people better. That’s what great leaders do.” Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream, Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming and NBA preseason live streaming info follows.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 (Thursday in Australia) 
Start Time: 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT (12 p.m. AEST Thursday)
TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (USA), NBA TV(Global)  
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)

