Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their NBA preseason Monday (Tuesday in Australia) during a match-up against the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center. During Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers coach Luke Walton tried out almost every member of the 17-man squad and is expected to continue the trend against Michael Malone’s young team.

In Saturday's defeat, the Lakers discovered a little more about forward Kyle Kuzma, who is already being hailed as the steal of the 2017 NBA Draft. The sharpshooting forward was drafted No. 27 overall by the Lakers in June before making an instant impact during the team's Summer League victory in July. Against Minnesota, Kuzma had 19 points and 5 rebounds (9/12 FG) from 26 minutes to make a strong case for a starting role. Kuzma, a natural stretch 4 power forward, will battle for minutes with Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.

For the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma continues for impress

After the game, Kuzma revealed that he has been playing with a chip on his shoulder after being overlooked over 20 teams in the NBA draft. "I've always had a chip on my shoulder because I've always been kind of the underdog throughout my entire career. Not just here, but in high school and college, so I just always try to play as hard as possible," said the Flint native, who earned apt praise from coach Walton. "Kuzma was just Kuzma again. He's a competitor and he finds a way," said the second-year coach of the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a 108-102 victory over reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors. Denver has benefitted from the offseason acquisition of All-Star Paul Millsap, who had 22 points and 11 rebounds while playing next to the talented Nikola Jokic in the front court. With the addition of Millsap, the Nuggets are expected to challenge for a playoff berth in the taxing western conference.

Millsap is excited to form a front court with Jokic, who is projected to become a superstar in the league. “(It helps to play with Jokic because of) spacing. And it’s mostly me, just picking my spots and learning plays. Twelve years in and it’s always tough coming into a new program and a new system and learning plays. Once I learn the plays, it will run like clockwork.” Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream, Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming and NBA preseason live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online

Date: Monday, Oct. 2 (Tuesday in Australia)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT (12:30 p.m. AEST Tuesday)

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet (USA), NBA TV(Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), NBA TV (Global)