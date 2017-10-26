Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton

By @saihoops on
Lakers vs Nuggets live streaming, Lonzo Ball
Sep 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves player Jeff Teague (0) in the second half during a preseason NBA basketball game at Honda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Richard Mackson

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) pulled off a morale-boosting 102-99 victory over the undefeated Washington Wizards (3-1) at the Staples Center on Wednesday evening (Thursday in Australia). After the win, Lakers coach Luke Walton revealed that John Wall and Marcin Gortat's pre-match comments fuelled his young team.

Prior to the match, Wall and Gortat took digs at Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, with the latter claiming on Twitter that Wall would "torture Ball for 48 minutes" during the teams' first meeting of the season. However, Wall finished with 18 points and 9 assists on a poor 9/22 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range. 

While Ball didn't have a spectacular game, either, the Lakers rookie notched up 10 assists and 8 rebounds from 40 minutes on the floor during the overtime victory. The Lakers were led by second-year forward Brandon Ingram, who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists, besides sending the game to overtime with a clutch basket in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Walton said that the entire Lakers roster rallied behind Ball to upset the Wizards. "Our guys were more locked in tonight. It shouldn't be anything to do with (what Marcin Gortat and Wall said about Ball). (But) I did [tell them] it is nothing personal but we defend each other. If people want to talk about our players, we should be offended and we should go into that game and telling ourselves that is not all right and we are not going to stand for that and we are not just going to [lay down] and let that happen."

Luke Walton encouraged Lonzo Ball to shoot more

Though Ball finished with just six points, coach Walton drew up a play at the start of overtime for the young point guard to shoot a three-pointer. After Wednesday's dramatic victory, Walton revealed the conversation he had with the No. 2 overall draft pick.

"Lonzo, you are going to take this 3 and knock it down. And he liked it. He didn't make it but he walked back to me and said, 'Coach, I am going to hit the next one.' And he missed the next one too. But his confidence was there. For a rookie, you love to see that and down the stretch he made some really nice plays. Even when he is missing his shot, he is still impacting the game in such a positive way. We are really happy that we have him on our team."

The 2-2 Lakers will now stay at home to host the Toronto Raptors on Friday before visiting the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They will return home to host the Detroit Pistons next Tuesday. 

