Lakers legend Jerry West joins Clippers on advisory role

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and General Manager Jerry West (L) speaks during a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of former Lakers basketball player and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (C), as former Lakers player Earvin "Magic" Johnson looks on, in Star Plaza, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. Reuters / Danny Moloshok

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West has agreed to join inter-city rival Los Angeles Clippers in an advisory role after wrapping up his six-year stint with Golden State Warriors. West played a critical role in building the dynastic Bay Area team that has won two of the last three NBA championships.

During his storied career as an NBA executive, 'The Logo' served as the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers between 1982 and 2000 before taking his talents to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002. West won six championships with the Lakers before embracing new challenges in Memphis and Golden State. Besides assembling a team that orchestrated The Showtime Era in the 1980s, West is also credited for the acquisitions of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, who furthered the Lakers dynasty in the 21st century.

"I knew I was going to be leaving. I didn't know what I was going to be leaving to. Was this the end of me being productive? Every person is different in terms of their lives and how people age. I don't feel old; I feel really competitive. Sometimes you need to be challenged. I've kind of been defiant my whole life, the way I was raised, and I think this is like the defiant streak in me. I don't know," West told ESPN.

Jerry West still hands-on in a front office role

Until recently, the 79-year-old was still hands-on with the Warriors' daily operations. He reportedly nixed a Klay Thompson-for-Kevin Love trade which many feel helped the Warriors clinch the 2015 NBA championship. West thanked the Warriors organisation for creating a fun environment. "The ownership did a hell of a job creating an environment that's fun. You see a lot of happy faces up there. I'll be forever grateful they gave me an opportunity to be involved. If I helped, that's up to them to judge, not me."

Before agreeing to join the Clippers, West had reportedly considered the possibility of returning to the Lakers in an advisory role after Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka took over the reins of the Purple & Gold. According to varying reports, the Lakers turned down the opportunity to bring West back into the fold.

With Clippers stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin approaching free agency, West would have his work cut out with his new organisation this offseason. "I'm very intrigued. I worked for a great owner (with the Los Angeles Lakers) in Jerry Buss. I worked for a fantastic owner in Michael Heisley in Memphis. I worked for a fantastic group of people up (at Golden State). And this owner (Steve Ballmer) is going to be that kind of an owner."

Jerry West won his only championship as a player in 1972 when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks in the 1972 NBA Finals. West averaged 27.0 points and 6.7 assists during his 14 seasons with the Lakers, the only team he played for.