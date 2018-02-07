Lakers expected to shift focus to 2019 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have tempered expectations of acquiring two max-level free agent stars in this year's free agency class, according to a new report. For nearly a year, the new Lakers front office, led by president Magic Johnson, has been gearing up for the loaded 2018 NBA Free Agency class which will be headlined by LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins, among others.

According to ESPN, the Lakers are no longer confident in landing two superstars and could shift their focus to the 2019 NBA Free Agency class which will be headlined by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler. The Lakers would need to open up approximately US$70 million (AU$91 million) in salary cap space to pursue two maximum-level players this July.

"The Lakers aren't abandoning a summer pursuit of stars, but rather they are recalibrating their focus on a 2019 class that could include San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, Golden State's Klay Thompson and Minnesota's Jimmy Butler, league sources told ESPN," read a report published Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

Lakers could target big names in 2019 NBA Free Agency

The report added that DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achillies injury has also forced the Lakers to guage other options in the summer. "Cousins has a torn Achilles tendon, George has suggested to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that the Thunder have an advantage in re-signing him, and James is believed to have a reluctance toward signing with the Lakers without an established star immediately joining him," added the report, indicating that the Lakers could keep their core group together for another season.

With the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline looming, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to shop both Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson for draft assets. However, there is no longer an urgency to clear cap room, according to NBA insiders Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Stay tuned for the latest NBA Trade News.