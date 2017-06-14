Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy is not a part of Magic Johnson's team that is evaluating prospects ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft. However, Big Game James "is not sure the Lakers are looking for a guard", leading to speculation that Johnson could draft Kansas wing Josh Jackson on June 22.

Contrary to previous reports, it is no longer a foregone conclusion that the Lakers will draft hometown prospect Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick. Jackson worked out with the Lakers for a second time on Tuesday afternoon and reportedly impressed the team with his intensity and conditioning.

"(I think) we've got a plan for the future. We are very guard-heavy right now and are trying to develop D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson into stars. I think Lonzo Ball is a terrific player, he is acrobatic and has power in both his legs, and that's what you need to enhance the talent around you.

"(However) I don't know what Magic is thinking. I haven't studied college basketball closely enough. There are no guarantees that Ball will be our pick. We have to be looking at the future more than just current results. We won't make any big moves until next year (in free agency). I am not sure the Lakers are looking to draft another guard this year," Worthy told ESPN LA's The Morning Show on Tuesday.

2017 NBA Draft: Could guard-heavy Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball?

With D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and David Nwaba already under contract, the Lakers are expected to retain fourth-year point guard Tyler Ennis, who impressed coach Luke Walton during the final few games of the 2016-17 season.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Chad Ford reported that while the old Lakers front office led by Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were "fans" of Ball, the new administration is rooting for both Jackson and De'Aaron Fox since the team is desperate for defensive-minded players. The Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season dead last in Opp. Field Goal Percentage (.483), Points Differential (-6.9) and Defensive Efficiency. They have been the worst defensive team in the league for three consecutive seasons.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his one-and-done season at UCLA. "While the feeling is that Ball is a good fit with the Lakers offensively, Fox and Jackson are gritty defenders and vocal leaders on the court, something the Lakers feel the team is lacking. Jackson in particular seems to have some strong supporters in the organization who think defence should be the priority," Ford wrote.

It's important to note that the Lakers already have Brandon Ingram on the roster and are rumoured to be acquiring Paul George via trade or free agency within the next 12 months. In that scenario, the Lakers could find it hard to accommodate Ingram, Jackson and George in the same starting line up. However, several insiders believe that Ingram and Jackson could form an explosive two-way wing duo.

Josh Jackson averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks. The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Lakers will select No. 2 and No. 28 in a draft class that some are calling the best since 2003.