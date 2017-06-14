Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft

By @saihoops on
2017 NBA Draft, Lakers Draft News, Lonzo Ball
January 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during the 96-85 loss against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy is not a part of Magic Johnson's team that is evaluating prospects ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft. However, Big Game James "is not sure the Lakers are looking for a guard", leading to speculation that Johnson could draft Kansas wing Josh Jackson on June 22. 

Contrary to previous reports, it is no longer a foregone conclusion that the Lakers will draft hometown prospect Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick. Jackson worked out with the Lakers for a second time on Tuesday afternoon and reportedly impressed the team with his intensity and conditioning. 

"(I think) we've got a plan for the future. We are very guard-heavy right now and are trying to develop D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson into stars. I think Lonzo Ball is a terrific player, he is acrobatic and has power in both his legs, and that's what you need to enhance the talent around you. 

 "(However) I don't know what Magic is thinking. I haven't studied college basketball closely enough. There are no guarantees that Ball will be our pick. We have to be looking at the future more than just current results. We won't make any big moves until next year (in free agency). I am not sure the Lakers are looking to draft another guard this year," Worthy told ESPN LA's The Morning Show on Tuesday. 

2017 NBA Draft: Could guard-heavy Lakers pass on Lonzo Ball?

With D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and David Nwaba already under contract, the Lakers are expected to retain fourth-year point guard Tyler Ennis, who impressed coach Luke Walton during the final few games of the 2016-17 season. 

Earlier this month, ESPN's Chad Ford reported that while the old Lakers front office led by Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were "fans" of Ball, the new administration is rooting for both Jackson and De'Aaron Fox since the team is desperate for defensive-minded players. The Lakers finished the 2016-17 NBA season dead last in Opp. Field Goal Percentage (.483), Points Differential (-6.9) and Defensive Efficiency. They have been the worst defensive team in the league for three consecutive seasons.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists in his one-and-done season at UCLA.  "While the feeling is that Ball is a good fit with the Lakers offensively, Fox and Jackson are gritty defenders and vocal leaders on the court, something the Lakers feel the team is lacking. Jackson in particular seems to have some strong supporters in the organization who think defence should be the priority," Ford wrote.

It's important to note that the Lakers already have Brandon Ingram on the roster and are rumoured to be acquiring Paul George via trade or free agency within the next 12 months. In that scenario, the Lakers could find it hard to accommodate Ingram, Jackson and George in the same starting line up. However, several insiders believe that Ingram and Jackson could form an explosive two-way wing duo.

Josh Jackson averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks. The 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Lakers will select No. 2 and No. 28 in a draft class that some are calling the best since 2003.

Join the Discussion
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car