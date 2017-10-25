Kyle Lowry wanted to join Spurs but didn't generate interest

Kyle Lowry
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Reuters/ David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry was admittedly interested in signing with the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason. However, the Toronto Raptors star did not generate enough interest from Gregg Popovich & Co.

This offseason, Lowry signed a three-year deal worth US$100 million (AU$129 million) to stay with the Raptors. Earlier in the summer, there were reports of mutual interest between the Spurs and Lowry. However, the Spurs had a rather quiet offseason, except for the Rudy Gay signing and Manu Ginobili contract extension.

Did Spurs prefer Dejounte Murray to Kyle Lowry?

The Spurs are currently invested in second-year guard Dejounte Murray as their long-term solution at point guard. With veteran Tony Parker still recovering from surgery to his quadriceps tendon, the Spurs have been using Murray as the starter and Patty Mills as the backup point guard.

Several analysts felt the Spurs needed to upgrade at the point guard position in order to challenge the likes of Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and other elite floor generals in the game. 

"It was real for me. But it wasn't real for them. That's a part of the business that people don't know. I would have loved to come here, but it didn't work out. The conversation didn't happen. If the conversation happened, I would tell you. But it didn't happen. Not saying that I wanted out, but I did look at teams to see what was going on. I mean this place would've been a great place," Lowry was quoted as saying by San Antonio Express-News after his team suffered a 101-97 away loss to the Spurs on Monday. 

Kyle Lowry, a 12-year veteran, posted a career-high tally of 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds last season. He is viewed as a Top-10 point guard in the sport and one of the few All-Star backcourt players capable of executing lockdown defence. The Spurs are currently projected to finish as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. However, they haven't been given favourable odds to beat the Golden State Warriors during next year's playoffs. 

