Kristaps Porzingis ready to embrace leadership role with Knicks

New York Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis trade
Mar 23, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half of the game at the Moda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Steve Dykes-

Third-year big man Kristaps Porzingis is ready for his first season as the new face of the New York Knicks. In the aftermath of All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony's trade, Porzingis has been handed the proverbial keys to the car at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks enter a new era. 

Last season, Porzingis took significant strides from rookie year before injuries forced him to miss a handful games in February and April. Between Feb. 2016 and Feb. 2017, Porzingis has suffered left injuries that vary from left groin, Achilles, left leg, right shoulder, right ankle, and right foot. However, Porzingis isn't ready to let the media dub him as "fragile" and hopes carry the team on his back and become the No. 1 option.

During Monday's pre-season media season, Porzingis stressed on the significance of the Carmelo Anthony trade and why the team is rightfully headed in a new direction. "I'm coming into this season with a fresh mind. It's a new season. I want to leave what happened, I want to leave it in the past. The past is the past. I don't want to talk about that no more. I want to talk about this season. I'm just excited to be here."

Kristaps Porzingis looking to fresh start in New York

Porzingis was nearly traded out of New York after skipping the season-ending meeting in April. The 7-foot-3 forward from Latvia was reportedly frustrated with Phil Jackson, the outgoing team president. However, Jackson's exit and Anthony's trade has given Porzingis reason to breathe a sigh of relief. 

"I have faith in those people and I believe they want us to grow. They want for me to be in a position where I can succeed. I'm excited. A lot of new things are happening. A lot of new people are here. There's going to be a lot of changes. I'm coming in, as I said, with a fresh mind. I'm looking forward to this season," said Porzingis while speaking of the new Knicks front office of Steve Mills and Scott Perry.

Since selecting Kristaps Porzingis with the No. 4 pick at the 2014 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks have lost a total of 101 games despite starting the 2016-17 season with a decent shot at making the postseason. Porzingis averaged a tally of 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks during his second season in the league. With Anthony out of the door, Porzingis is expected to lead the team in shots per game.

