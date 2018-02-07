Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star out for remainder of the season

By @saihoops on
New York Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis trade
Mar 23, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the first half of the game at the Moda Center. USA TODAY Sports / Steve Dykes-

In an unfortunate development, the New York Knicks (23-32) have lost franchise star Kristaps Porzingis to a season-ending knee injury. Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Knicks' 103-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). 

The injury occured in the early stages of the second quarter when Porzingis landed on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot after throwing down a ferocious dunk. The Latvian forward collapsed to the floor and clutched his knee before being helped off the floor by a few Knicks teammates. As expected, Porzingis avoided putting pressure on his left leg. After the game, an emergency MRI at Madison Square Garden revealed that Porzingis had torn his ACL.

Porzingis, 22, had assumed the role of New York's new franchise player. The Knicks front office had made an effort to build a young core around Porzingis, viewed by many as a superstar-level player.  

Enes Kanter, Porzingis' front court partner, was devastated at learning the diagnosis of the injury. "(He's) more than a basketball player, he's my brother. I don't want to see anyone going down like that hurting his knee. He's about to be an All-Star. I'm just going to pray for him tonight. He is the most important part of our family," said Kanter, who was traded to New York from Oklahoma City last year.

According to ESPN's Ian Bagley "as of late Tuesday night, surgery for Porzingis had not been scheduled. A timetable for his return will be established after surgery, but the expectation is that Porzingis will be side lined for at least 10 months."

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging a career-high tally of 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks this season. Porzingis was due to play his first NBA All-Star game later this month at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for the latest Kristaps Porzingis injury update.

Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks targeting Magic point guard Elfrid Payton
Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star out for remainder of the season
Lakers expected to shift focus to 2019 Free Agency
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Morgan is not the only change
‘The 100’ season 5: Trailer being prepared
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases line from script
'NCIS' season 15 episode 15 ‘Keep Your Enemies Closer’ spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Junior, Tani go undercover
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 will be the last
‘Once Upon A Time’ ending: Adam Horowitz thanks everyone
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car