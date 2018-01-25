Kogan.com partners with Greenstone Financial Services to sell life insurance

By on
life insurance
Buying Life Insurance. flickr/moolanomy

Pure-play online retailer Kogan.com has confirmed it will start selling life insurance after its record breaking sales last Christmas. Kogan Life Insurance’s primary focus will be life and funeral insurance.

Kogan.com will offer life insurance in partnership with Greenstone Financial Services. Executive Director of Kogan.com David Shafer said the said partnership is a natural extension to the retailer’s current offerings.

“We are very pleased to partner with Greenstone, a leader and innovator in Australian life insurance market, to offer life insurance products to our growing community of smart Aussies, enabling them to save more of their hard-earned money,” Shafer said. The Kogan Community can expect Kogan Life Insurance to be launched within the current half year.

Under its agreement with Greenstone, Kogan is expected to earn commissions on each insurance policy sold. Life insurance and funeral insurance policies will initially be on offer, but this range will likely grow to include other related categories.

The life insurance is seen as a good addition to the products Kogan already offers. The company is known for its retail and services business units. These include Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Retail, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Health, Kogan Internet and Kogan Travel.

Based on preliminary numbers, Kogan reported record breaking Christmas sales. It produced a net operating cash flow of $4.2 million for the December quarter. Kogan.com had cash of $28.2 million at the end of the last month, Business Insider Australia reports.

Founder and CEO Ruslan Kogan said he was pleased with the December quarter performance. He said he was very proud of the entire team for achieving a record breaking quarter during the Christmas sales season.

“With sales hitting record after record, it demonstrates how compelling our offering is for customers. Our entire team is always working tirelessly to ensure we make the most in-demand products and services more affordable for all Australians,” he said. Kogan added they ended the Christmas quarter with a “robust level of in-demand inventory.”

Kogan is set to announce half year results on February. It advised that its half yearly results are currently under normal review by the auditor. Comprehensive commentary on trading performance will also be released with the half yearly accounts next month.

It was pleased to advise that it remained in a strong financial position as at December 31 2017. The company posted in August a full year after tax profit of $3.74 million, a 362.3 percent climb.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Doctor Who’: First female Doctor Jodie Whittaker demands equal pay
‘Doctor Who’: First female Doctor Jodie Whittaker demands equal pay
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car