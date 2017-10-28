Kobe Bryant wants Micahel Jordan or Phil Jackson at HOF induction

By @saihoops on
Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak said the team could retire both Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers. Reuters/Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

Retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would admittedly prefer either Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson to induct him into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bryant retired from the sport at the end of the 2015-16 NBA season.

Bryant must stay retired for five consecutive seasons to become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame. As projected, the Black Mamba could be inducted as early as 2021. The likes of Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Ray Allen are also expected to go into the same Hall of Fame class. 

In an interview with Complex, Bryant called Jackson and Jordan the biggest mentors and influences over his storied career. Bryant won five NBA championships under coach Jackson and modelled his game around Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest player in the sport's history. 

"In terms of who might present, for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person. And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous. ‘Cause I’ve had a lotta help along the way. A lotta lotta help," Bryant said when asked who he'd prefer sharing the stage with at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kobe Bryant will have jerseys retired on Dec. 18

Meanwhile, the Lakers organisation has planned a special jersey retirement celebration for Bryant on Dec. 18. Bryant will become just the 10th player in Lakers history to have his jersey retired, joining the likes of Elgin Baylor, Jamaal Wilkes, Jerry West, Gail Goodrich, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Shaquille O’Neal. In 2013, the Lakers honoured O'Neal, Bryant's teammate during the Purple & Gold's three successive championship wins between 1999 and 2002.

It was recently announced that Kobe Bryant will have both his jersey numbers -- No. 8 and No. 24 -- retired by the Lakers. The 39-year-old Bryant wore No. 8 during the first ten seasons of his career (1996-97 to 2005-06) and sported No. 24 for the rest of his career. He switched jerseys at the start of the 2006-0-7 season. Bryant helped the Lakers win five championships during his storied 20-year career.

