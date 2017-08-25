Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019

By @saihoops on
Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hasn't ruled out the possibility of leaving the Bay Area franchise in two years when he hits the market as an unrestricted free agent. Though Thompson is reluctant to walk away from a potential dynasty, the sharpshooting wing realises that the NBA is a business. 

In 2019, the Warriors could be forced to choose between Thompson and Draymond Green, the two All-Stars that will be due for supermax contracts worth in excess of US$200 million. While Thompson becomes a free agent in 2019, Green hits the market a year later. With Stephen Curry signed through the 2021-22 season, the Warriors would also have to give Kevin Durant a huge payday at some stage. 

Though the new CBA allows the Warriors to retain all four players of their 'Big 4' by paying additional luxury tax, Thompson could likely have aspirations to play a more significant role elsewhere. Several experts believe Thompson's game has been compromised since Durant's arrival in Oakland. Prior to Durant's arrival, Thompson was the team's clear-cut No. 2 option behind Curry, the two-time MVP.

Klay Thompson: ‘I just don’t want to leave yet’

"We got such a good thing going, I just don't want to leave yet. It's rare in the NBA to have a team that can win with the culture we created. It's hard to put a price on it. When that conversation does come up though… man, it's so far away. What are we talking about? So far," Thompson told The Athletic in an interview published Thursday. 

Thompson has been discussed in several trade scenarios this offseason. After the Indiana Pacers offered disgruntled star Paul George in a direct swap for Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers recently contacted the Warriors about a potential Kyrie Irving trade before shipping off the point guard to the Boston Celtics.

"You gotta deal with that (trade buzz) as a professional. The only untouchables in this league, there might be like five or six of them. Other than that, you have to expect it. When you hear the rumours, it means you're wanted. You're doing something right. Look at the bright side. But I'm happy I'm still with the Warriors. I hope to be here my whole career. It's a great place to play," said Thompson about the trade chatter.

Thompson, however, is grateful that the Warriors didn't move him for either George or Irving.  “It's really cool. It shows the Warriors believe in me and these other teams want me to be a part of their success. So I appreciate it. I've been in trade rumors forever. Everyone has. Except for maybe LeBron James, Steph -- well, even Steph early in his career. It's part of the business. It is flattering and I do appreciate it.”

Klay Thompson was drafted No. 11 overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2011. Since then, Thompson has made three All-Star appearances and two All-NBA teams besides helping the Warriors capture two championships. He signed a four-year contract worth US$69 million (AU$87 million) with the Warriors in the summer of 2015.

