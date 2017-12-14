Kirsten Gillibrand slams Trump over ‘sexist smear’, calls him a bully

By on
trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Democrat senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand slammed US President Donald Trump over “sexist smear” and accused him of being a bully. She earlier tweeted on Tuesday the president should resign.

Gillibrand made an appearance on “Today Show” where she reiterated her call for Trump to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. She believes she must follow the footsteps of some Congress members who did so in recent weeks.

In a tweet, Trump called Gillibrand “lightweight” and a “total flunky” for Democratic leader Sen Chuck Schumer. The POTUS added she’s someone who would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago.

At a White House event, the POTUS declined to answer a reporter's question about what he meant by the tweet. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has commented about it, dismissing suggestions that the "and would do anything for them" part of Trump’s tweet was a sexual overtone.

Sanders said Trump was not alleging anything and was only talking about the way the system functions as it is, adding there is no way that the comment is sexist at all. But Gillibrand has a different interpretation of the tweet.

“Certainly that’s how I and many people read it and it was certainly just a sexist smear intended to silence me,” Gillibrand told host Savannah Guthrie. But she maintained she will not be silenced on the issue as she heard the testimony of several women who she believes. He added Congress must conduct an investigation.

Gillibrand also said Trump is a bully and he has been attacking different people since he has become the POTUS. Democrats New Jersey Sen Cory Booker and Oregon Sens Ron Wyden have also called for Trump to resign.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, a possible 2020 presidential candidate, also rallied behind Gillibrand. Warren, in a tweet that appeared to be directed at the president, wrote, “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?”

As for the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour, Trump denied each one of them and insisted he is the target of "fabricated stories" and "false accusations" from women who he did not even know. For Gillibrand, this is a moment of time when women feel the ability to tell some of the worst moments they’ve lived, and it is affecting everything.

Democrat Doug Jones was elected Alabama’s next senator Tuesday. He pulled off an upset over Republican Roy Moore, who was attacked with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Protecting the dinosaurs
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Characters in ‘alien environment’
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle to spend Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Chandler Riggs devastated
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: William Riggs disappointed with producers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car