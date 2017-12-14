Kirsten Gillibrand slams Trump over ‘sexist smear’, calls him a bully

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017.

Democrat senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand slammed US President Donald Trump over “sexist smear” and accused him of being a bully. She earlier tweeted on Tuesday the president should resign.

Gillibrand made an appearance on “Today Show” where she reiterated her call for Trump to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. She believes she must follow the footsteps of some Congress members who did so in recent weeks.

In a tweet, Trump called Gillibrand “lightweight” and a “total flunky” for Democratic leader Sen Chuck Schumer. The POTUS added she’s someone who would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago.

At a White House event, the POTUS declined to answer a reporter's question about what he meant by the tweet. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has commented about it, dismissing suggestions that the "and would do anything for them" part of Trump’s tweet was a sexual overtone.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Sanders said Trump was not alleging anything and was only talking about the way the system functions as it is, adding there is no way that the comment is sexist at all. But Gillibrand has a different interpretation of the tweet.

“Certainly that’s how I and many people read it and it was certainly just a sexist smear intended to silence me,” Gillibrand told host Savannah Guthrie. But she maintained she will not be silenced on the issue as she heard the testimony of several women who she believes. He added Congress must conduct an investigation.

Gillibrand also said Trump is a bully and he has been attacking different people since he has become the POTUS. Democrats New Jersey Sen Cory Booker and Oregon Sens Ron Wyden have also called for Trump to resign.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, a possible 2020 presidential candidate, also rallied behind Gillibrand. Warren, in a tweet that appeared to be directed at the president, wrote, “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?”

As for the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour, Trump denied each one of them and insisted he is the target of "fabricated stories" and "false accusations" from women who he did not even know. For Gillibrand, this is a moment of time when women feel the ability to tell some of the worst moments they’ve lived, and it is affecting everything.

Democrat Doug Jones was elected Alabama’s next senator Tuesday. He pulled off an upset over Republican Roy Moore, who was attacked with allegations of sexual misconduct.