'Kingdom Hearts 3' remake possibly coming out ahead of 'Final Fantasy 7' with current shakeup

By on
Kingdom Hearts III
"Kingdom Hearts 3" was first announced in 2013, during that year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. Kingdom Hearts III/Facebook

Hardcore gamers have been eager to see if the planned remakes for "Final Fantasy 7" and "Kingdom Hearts 3" would be any good though they have to come out first. There is no official word on release dates though the state of companies behind each game title could indicate which will come first. 

While Square Enix has not rendered an official statement, it would be best how both game titles are coming along. Development for "Final Fantasy 7" underwent changes that included opening up their own internal development team for the remake of the popular action role-playing-game. 

According to Nova Crystallis, Naoki Hamaguchi made mention during a Mobius Final Fantasy stream of keeping the remake development internally for better quality control. The move makes sense considering closer collaboration could work in assuring that the remake does not disappoint the awaiting gamers.

With partner companies such as CyberConnect2 out of the picture, Square Ennix is in obvious restructuring mode to fill up key positions in the development team. Job openings have been posted though there is no official word on whether they have been filled up.

Looking at it both ways, this could mean that the "Final Fantasy 7" remake may be running on limited manpower. Among the positions they are looking to fill include a battle planner, level planner and designers. If ever there are already new hires, there is the orientation and transition phase that Hamaguchi will have to deal with, something that could pose problems and thus a delay.

On the other side, the "Kingdom Hearts 3" remake has hardly rendered any problems on its end. Everything has been silent on the "KH3" though Square Enix has been picky on the information tied up on the real score of the third main entry remake. 

So far, the only credible update to the "Kingdom Hearts 3" remake is that there will be new worlds for gamers once it is ready for deployment. Other features of the game have been kept at a minimum though progress may be moving at a snail’s pace. 

Both the "Final Fantasy 7" and "Kingdom Hearts 3" remakes are not expected for release until the next three years. The long wait may make or break the efforts of Square Enix, further adding pressure to the development team in delivering a credible remake. The last one that came out was "Final Fantasy 15," something that did not exactly hit it off well with the gaming community.

