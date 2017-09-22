Kim Jong Un says he will ‘tame the mentally deranged US dotard’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives applause as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives applause as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. Reuters/North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has slammed United States President Donald Trump for his United Nations speech. He called Trump’s address an "unprecedented rude nonsense,” and said he will "surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire.”

"The mentally deranged behaviour of the US president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to totally destroy a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure," Kim said in a statement, according to Korean Central News Agency. He also urged the US leader to “exercise prudence in selecting words.”

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech,” Kim said in a statement released by the official KCNA. The news agency also published a photo of the North Korean leader sitting at his desk and holding a piece of paper.

This week, Trump appeared to have issued a warning to Pyongyang, saying the communist nation would be destroyed if it threatened the US and its allies. Trump said he would “totally destroy” the North if necessary in his speech to the world body Tuesday.

On Friday, Kim said Trump’s UN remarks merit the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history,” adding he was thinking hard about the kind of reaction the POTUS could have possibly expected when he delivered his statement. He said Trump will face results beyond his expectation whatever his expectations might be. Kim also reportedly called the US president "rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician.”

Kim’s response came hours following reports that Trump signed an executive order that seeks to expand his authority to target institutions and individuals doing business with North Korea. The measure aims to cut off its access to funding and abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

In brief public remarks during a meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, Trump called North Korea’s nuclear program a grave threat to peace and security. He said it is unacceptable that some financially support this “criminal, rogue regime.” Trump and his aides have emphasised that they continue to do what they can to put economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to avoid a military conflict, with Ambassador Nikki Haley maintaining “we don’t want war.”

