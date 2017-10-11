Kevin Love reveals LeBron James broke the news of new role

Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) go for a loose ball during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

All-Star forward Kevin Love will be moving to the starting centre role for Cleveland Cavaliers this coming season. Love, a 10-year veteran, has revealed that he was informed of his new role by teammate LeBron James.  

"I guess it wasn't really presented in the first place. I knew there was a possibility that I may or may not be playing more of the 5 (centre spot)," Love told ESPN before Tuesday's 108-94 defeat to the Chicago Bulls. "But a funny thing happened the third day of practice," Love explained. "I had asked about a certain play on the defensive end and whether it was the different coverages on the 4 or 5 man, and 'Bron kind of stopped me and goes, 'You know you're going to be starting at the 5, right?'" wondered Love. 

After Cleveland's 4-1 finals drubbing in June's finals, coach Tryonn Lue has preached the need for changing elements in the offense and defense to match-up to the Golden State Warriors -- the overwhelming favourites to repeat as NBA champions. The Cavs' starting unit will feature three new players -- with Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose taking the places of Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Love ready take up the 5 spot

"So I kind of looked at him (James) and didn't really fully understand that was going to be the case. Not that I would have trained or done anything different. I just would have started wrapping my head around it more. So that's when I kind of knew that was coming into play, and I slowly and surely started to pick it up," added Love.

Earlier in the summer, the Cavs traded disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Crowder, Ante Zizic, Isaiah Thomas and Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick. Thomas, nursing a hip injury, is expected to join the starting lineup in January. In the meantime, Rose, another offseason acquisition, will start at the point guard spot. Wade, who will replace Smith as the starting two-guard, joined the Cavs after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to reach the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season despite Boston Celtics' recent acquisition of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. The Warriors and Cavs have already set the record for three consecutive Finals match-ups and are projected to clash for a fourth time.

