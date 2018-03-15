Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week

Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) go for a loose ball during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

Apr 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) go for a loose ball during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love expects to return from his hand injury in a week's time. Love, a former five-time NBA All-Star, fractured his left hand during Cleveland's 125-114 defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, Love is hesitant to give a specific date but he's expected to return to the court in the fourth week of March. During the time of his injury, the Cavaliers expected Love to remain out of action for approximately six to eight weeks. In Love's absence, the Cavs have maintained a reasonable record of 10-9.

Since Love's injury, the Cavaliers shook up the roster at the NBA Trade Deadline. The new front office, led by Koby Altman, traded Isiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, Channing Frye and Derrick Rose in exchange for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill in a series of various trades.

Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to join revamped roster

Love will be integrated to the new-look roster. "I just want us to get as healthy as we can get so I know and obviously our coaching staff knows and we all know what we can become," Cavs star LeBron James recently said, when asked about the team's inconsistent performances.

At the time of the trade, James lamented Love's loss and expected the team to struggle in his absence. "It's just unfortunate for our team. Obviously with everything (that's) been going on as of late with our ball club, just trying to figure out how we're going to play every night, different line-ups and getting everybody into the flow, we don't need to have Kev go out like that. He's going to be out for quite a while -- maybe two months -- so it's just tough," James had said.

Kevin Love is averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his tenth NBA season. The former UCLA standout was forced to sit out this year's NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles due to an injury. Stay tuned for the latest Kevin Love injury update.