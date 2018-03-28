Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday

Kevin Durant injury update, Kevin Durant
Mar 6, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles as Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defends in the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti

In some positive news for the injury-hit Golden State Warriors, superstar forward Kevin Durant has announced his decision to return against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Besides Durant (rib contusion), the Warriors have been dealt with injuries to the All-Star trio of Stephen Curry (MCL sprain), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (hip/flu). 

"You can tell them I'm playing Thursday," a confident Durant told ESPN prior to his team's 92-81 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Durant suffered the rib injury during a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 11. Luckily for Durant, the MRI revealed an incomplete fracture. In Durant's absence, the Warriors have gone 3-4 in seven games, suffering losses to the Pacers, Jazz, Spurs and Kings. 

Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors cautious before playoffs

With just eight games left in the regular season, the Warriors are hoping to have Durant, Thompson and Green back at some stage. While Durant has declared his intention to return, Green has been ruled out for the game against the Bucks as he's reportedly recovering from flu-like symptoms.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained Green's situation. "He (Draymond Green) came to shoot around this morning and got a good sweat, but still was reporting a lot of discomfort and hasn't been healthy in terms of keeping food down. So the illness is still lingering. He wanted to play, but we didn't let him, either."

According to Kerr, Durant wanted to play Tuesday (Wednesday) against the Pacers but wasn't allowed to. "We're just trying to be smart. When KD feels like he's ready to go, we're going to give him two extra days until the next game just to be really safe. I mean, the last thing we want is for anybody to reinjure something or have something linger, so we're going to be extra cautious with everybody."

The 2018 NBA Playoffs get underway on April 14. Despite being struck by injuries, Las Vegas odds makers have picked the Golden State Warriors to repeat as NBA champions in June. The Houston Rockets, who own the best record in the league, have the second-best odds to win the championship. Stay tuned for the latest Kevin Durant injury update. 

PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star to return on Thursday
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car