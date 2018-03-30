Kevin Durant ejected in first game back from injury

March 29, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after being ejected against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Oracle Arena.

March 29, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after being ejected against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant was ejected in his first game back from injury as the reigning NBA champions crashed to a 116-107 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday (Friday AEDT). Durant had missed six consecutive games to recover from a rib injury.

The Warriors got both Durant and Draymond Green (hip/flu) back for the game against the Bucks. But Steve Kerr's team slid to its first three-game losing streak of the season. With the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry (MCL sprain) and Klay Thompson (thumb), also missing significant time with injuries, the Warriors have lost seven of their last ten games.

Durant was ejected with 2.4 seconds left in the first half when he argued with referee Tre Maddox, claiming that he was fouled on his way to the basket. "I got fouled, and told 'em how I felt about it, and they kicked me out. Pretty simple," an irate Durant told reporters after the game, via ESPN.

Durant, who finished with 10 points on 4/10 shooting in just 17 minutes, has now picked up 14 technical fouls this season and has been ejected a record five times. He's now just two technical fouls away from an automatic one-game suspension. With the 2018 NBA Playoffs just a few weeks away, Durant could potentially miss a postseason game if he were to pick up a few more techs.

"It was a tech. I got thrown out of the basketball game. I wish I didn't. I wanted to play. I'm sorry. Well, I'm not sorry, but I wish I could finish the game. ... Definitely wanted to finish the game. That's why I'm more so upset about; that I didn't finish the game I wanted to play after being out a couple of weeks. Like I said, I'll be there tomorrow at practice and be ready to do my job, which is to work hard and get better. That's the good thing about it, I can move past it when I wake up," added Durant.

According to NBA crew chief Bill Kennedy, Durant was ejected when he picked up a second technical foul while running towards the official. Curry picked up his first technical when he got up into the face of Maddox.

"Mr. Durant was ejected due to the fact of two technical fouls. The first technical foul was issued for vulgarity. After the first technical foul was issued, the official tried to walk away, started to walk away and the vulgarity escalated and then he was assessed a second technical foul for the escalation of the vulgarity, resulting in an ejection."