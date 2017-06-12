Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green
Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Western Conference forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Golden State Warriors and forward Draymond Green (23) of the Golden State Warriors during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan

Kevin Durant has denied a new report which claims he received a call from Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors during last year's NBA Free Agency. 

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Green called Warriors general manager Bob Myers and soon-to-be free agent Durant from the parking lot of the Oracle Arena after the Game 7 defeat. The report added that Green felt blowing a 3-1 finals lead to the Cavs proved as a blessing in disguise since Durant wouldn't have considered Golden State as an option had the Bay Area team repeated as champions.

"I look at it as we lost the Finals, but we ended up with KD. That's a helluva consolation prize. If we win the championship, I'm like 99 percent sure we don't get him. There are silver linings to everything," Green told ESPN, before revealing the he called Myers and Durant in quick succession after the Warriors lost the finals.

Kevin Durant, Warriors one win away from title

Green's reported plan to acquire Durant has worked wonders for the Warriors, who are just one win away from capturing the 2017 NBA championship. On Monday, Golden State return to the Oracle Arena for Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals with a chance to close out the series and validate the acquisition of Durant.

Talking to reporters after Sunday's practice session, Durant shot down the report from Lowe. “That’s false. A hundred percent false. No, he didn’t make that call. Not right after the game.”

When quipped further, a frustrated Durant lashed out at the media. “I’ve been talking about this all season. Like, I’m tired of it. At this point, I’m not mad or anything, but I’m just saying at this point in the Finals, I’m trying to stay where we are. I’m trying to stay locked in. And, like, it’s been the whole year now, so it’s over.”

Durant also refused the notion that he wanted to help Warriors avenge their Finals meltdown last year. Golden State became the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-1 finals lead. “We don’t talk about, ‘This is why they needed me or this is why’ -- no, we just continue to come out and play our game, continue to do what we have been doing since Day One in training camp. We’re looking forward to going out there tomorrow and having some fun. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Kevin Durant is currently the frontrunner to win the 2017 NBA Finals MVP award. The superstar forward is averaging 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals from the first four games. 

