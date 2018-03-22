Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star unlikely to return this season

The Kawhi Leonard situation is getting murkier by the day for the San Antonio Spurs. After the star forward was expected to return from quadriceps tendinopathy in "mid-March," it now seems like Leonard is out for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Leonard showed up at the AT&T center for the team's annual picture but wasn't around for shootaround on Wednesday (Thursday). The Spurs went on to beat the Washington Wizards 98-90 to tighten their stranglehold over the sixth seed.

Veteran Spurs guard Manu Ginobili didn't mince any words while addressing the Leonard situation ahead of the home fixture against Wizards. "He is not coming back. For me, he's not coming back because it's not helping (to think Leonard is returning). We fell for it a week ago again. I guess you guys made us fall for it. But we have to think that he's not coming back, that we are who we are, and that we got to fight without him. That shouldn't be changing, at least until he is ready for the jump ball."

With just 10 games left in the season, the Spurs could struggle to bring back Leonard and integrate him into the winning unit. According to the ESPN report, the Spurs are expected to offer Leonard a contract extension worth in excess of US$200 million (AU$258 million) this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs ready to move on

Meanwhile, Spurs point guard Patty Mills echoed Ginobili's sentiments and felt the team should begin its preparations for the playoffs without Leonard.

"Nothing has changed. We obviously hope to get him back, and he's told us that he has taken control of what he can control rehab-wise and injury-prevention-wise. But for us, it's about focusing on what we can on the court. Because like we've said before: We've got to move on. We're at a very important part of the season, and we need to attack this part of the season with everything we have and not have anything else weighing on us."

Kawhi Leonard, a former two-time Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Finals MVP, has appeared in just 9 games this season due to a right quad injury. On March 10, several reports claimed that Leonard would return to action during the March 14 fixture against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Leonard's potential comeback suffered another setback over the last week. Stay tuned for the latest Kawhi Leonard injury update.