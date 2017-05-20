Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 3

May 14, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after an injury during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Spurs 113-111. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard was listed as "questionable" on the team sheet a day before Saturday's Western Conference finals Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. The MVP candidate reportedly attended Friday's workout session but didn't participate.

According to ESPN, Leonard didn't "appear to be walking with a limp," a positive sign after the All-Star wing reinjured his left ankle last Sunday during his team's 113-111 Game 1 defeat. With 7:53 left in the third quarter, Leonard fired a corner three-pointer before taking a spill near the Spurs bench after landing on Golden State big man Zaza Pachulia's foot.

While the MRI ruled out the possibility of structural damage, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich noted after Game 1 that Leonard's latest injury would take longer to heal than the original ankle injury suffered during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets.

"It's getting better. I've been at practice, just watching things -- a lot of treatment. It's frustrating. You work all year to get to this point, and [not] being able to help your team win a game or just being able to play, it's all very frustrating," Leonard told reporters before admitting that his ankle is "still not ready" for full court drills. "(I'm) just seeing if I can run and at least be myself on the court. I don't want to hobble around and shoot off-balance shots. I just want to be able to equally push with both legs. We're eight games away from our ultimate goal. So that's just my mindset at the moment, just trying to get better."

Warriors star Kevin Durant believes his small forward counterpart would play through the injury and take the court for Saturday's decisive Game 3. "I'm sure he's going to play. It's Game 3 at home. He's had a few days of rest on that ankle, so I know 100 percent sure he's going to play. I haven't talked to anybody, but that's just my gut," said Durant, who is averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

The 2017 NBA Playoffs roll on as the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, on a collision course for a third consecutive time, are both favoured to take 3-0 leads in their respective conference finals series at the end of the weekend. The Cavs will can claim a commanding 3-0 over the Celtics when their series shifts to the Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday.

