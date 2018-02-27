Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return in March

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is nearing a comeback and could return to the court late next month, contrary to earlier reports that the defensive ace won't return this season. Last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stated that Leonard hadn't made considerable progress in rehabilitation from a groin injury.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard will return to the Spurs' practice facility this week -- with hopes of returning to action by late March. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year reportedly spent three weeks in New York to seek a second opinion on the right quad injury that has side-lined him for most of the 2017-18 NBA campaign.

"Leonard isn't expected to immediately start engaging in full 5-on-5 practices with his teammates, but the goal is to advance toward that level of engagement in the near future, league sources said. Leonard decided to step away from playing following a nine-game return to the Spurs that ended on Jan. 13. His return to the lineup continues to be based on his comfort level with managing the injury," read the report published Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

Earlier this month, Wojnarowski reported of "tremendous disconnect" between Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs organisation. The NBA insider added that Leonard elected against returning to the Spurs' active roster despite receiving medical clearance in November. Leonard, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP, has played a total of nine games this season, the last outing coming against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 13.

On the final day of the All-Star break, Popovich told reporters that Leonard could potentially sit out the season. Despite Leonard's absence, the 36-25 Spurs own the fourth seed in the highly-competitive Western Conference. NBA insiders believe a Leonard-less Spurs team is destined for a first-round exit in the playoffs.

"We only have X number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go. If by some chance he is, it's going to be pretty late into the season and it's going to be a pretty tough decision -- how late to bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year," Popovich had said. Stay tuned for the latest Kawhi Leonard injury update.