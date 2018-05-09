Katy Perry gives Taylor Swift an actual olive branch, ends feud

By @chelean on
A combination photo shows singers Taylor Swift (L) and Katy Perry (R) in Beverly Hills and in Inglewood, California, U.S., February 28, 2016 and August 27, 2017 respectively.
A combination photo shows singers Taylor Swift (L) and Katy Perry (R) in Beverly Hills and in Inglewood, California, U.S., February 28, 2016 and August 27, 2017 respectively. Reuters/Danny Moloshok/File Photos

One of music industry’s most infamous feuds has finally come to an end. Katy Perry has reached out to Taylor Swift with a literal olive branch, thereby ending the two chart-topping artists’ bad blood.

On Tuesday, before taking the stage at the first concert of her “Reputation World Tour” at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, US, Swift posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of an olive branch, a symbol of peace. The leaves came with a letter in an envelope with a puppy sticker.

“So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me,” Swift said in the short video. She placed heart emojis on the picture and the text, “Thank you, Katy.”

As it was posted on Instagram Stories, the video has vanished after 24 hours. Fans, however, were able to get a copy of it.

Swift did not read the letter aloud, although from what can be read in the partially obscured letter, Perry wrote that she was “deeply sorry.”

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote. “…I’m deeply sorry for…”

It’s unclear what really happened between Swift and Perry that started their feud. Perry told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during his Carpool Karaoke segment in 2017 that the whole thing, which Swift apparently started and therefore she should finish it, was about backing dancers.

“It’s about backing dancers. There were three backing dancers,” she recalled. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Perry said it was a “full shutdown” and then the next thing she knew was Swift was writing a song about her. “I’m like, ‘okay, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’”

The song was reportedly Swift’s 2014 “Bad Blood.” Swift told Rolling Stones that the unnamed female artist “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour” by hiring people “out from under me.”

In response, Perry’s “Swish Swish” was, according to fans, a diss track about Swift. Nevertheless, Perry said she was ready to “let it go.” In an interview on “The Thrive Global Podcast” last year, she said she forgave Taylor and hope that the younger singer would forgive her, too.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2 behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Avengers 4’: List of dead superheroes
‘Vikings’ season 5: Fan theory about a twist
‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ releasing in 2020
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars turn to wardrobe department for her wedding
Robert Downey Jr and original ‘Avengers’ cast get matching tattoos
Robert Downey Jr and original ‘Avengers’ cast get matching tattoos
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car