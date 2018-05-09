Katy Perry gives Taylor Swift an actual olive branch, ends feud

A combination photo shows singers Taylor Swift (L) and Katy Perry (R) in Beverly Hills and in Inglewood, California, U.S., February 28, 2016 and August 27, 2017 respectively.

A combination photo shows singers Taylor Swift (L) and Katy Perry (R) in Beverly Hills and in Inglewood, California, U.S., February 28, 2016 and August 27, 2017 respectively. Reuters/Danny Moloshok/File Photos

One of music industry’s most infamous feuds has finally come to an end. Katy Perry has reached out to Taylor Swift with a literal olive branch, thereby ending the two chart-topping artists’ bad blood.

On Tuesday, before taking the stage at the first concert of her “Reputation World Tour” at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, US, Swift posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of an olive branch, a symbol of peace. The leaves came with a letter in an envelope with a puppy sticker.

“So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me,” Swift said in the short video. She placed heart emojis on the picture and the text, “Thank you, Katy.”

As it was posted on Instagram Stories, the video has vanished after 24 hours. Fans, however, were able to get a copy of it.

“Hello old friend—I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. —— I’m deeply sorry for...”Bad Blood is OVER. KATY APOLOGIZED TO TAYLOR. I’m dead pic.twitter.com/ziuovcoOts — Dallas Glendale (@dallas_dante) May 8, 2018

Swift did not read the letter aloud, although from what can be read in the partially obscured letter, Perry wrote that she was “deeply sorry.”

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote. “…I’m deeply sorry for…”

It’s unclear what really happened between Swift and Perry that started their feud. Perry told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during his Carpool Karaoke segment in 2017 that the whole thing, which Swift apparently started and therefore she should finish it, was about backing dancers.

“It’s about backing dancers. There were three backing dancers,” she recalled. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Perry said it was a “full shutdown” and then the next thing she knew was Swift was writing a song about her. “I’m like, ‘okay, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’”

The song was reportedly Swift’s 2014 “Bad Blood.” Swift told Rolling Stones that the unnamed female artist “basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour” by hiring people “out from under me.”

In response, Perry’s “Swish Swish” was, according to fans, a diss track about Swift. Nevertheless, Perry said she was ready to “let it go.” In an interview on “The Thrive Global Podcast” last year, she said she forgave Taylor and hope that the younger singer would forgive her, too.