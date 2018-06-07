Kate Spade’s husband, Andy, speaks up: She suffered from depression

By @chelean on
Kate Spade
FILE PHOTO: Kate Spade arrives at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York on June 2, 2003, at the New York Public Library. Reuters/Chip East/File Photo

Andy Spade, designer Kate Spade’s husband, has spoken up about his wife’s suicide. The entrepreneur, who co-founded the Kate Spade New York brand with his wife, said Kate had been suffering from depression for years.

Andy and Kate started their company in 1993 before they married the next year. They had been at one time called a power couple by a magazine because of their successful professional and personal partnership.

On Tuesday, Kate ended her life. She left a note before hanging herself in a room in her Manhattan apartment. According to a report, the note was for her 13-year-old daughter with Andy, Frances Beatrix Spade, and that she told Bea not to blame herself for her death but to “Ask daddy!” instead.

In a released statement, Andy admitted that he and his wife had been living separately for the past 10 months. However, they still saw each other every day. They were not legally separated. Bea lived with both of them.

“We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter is our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break,” he said.

Andy said Kate had been suffering from depression and anxiety for many years but was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors for the last five years. They were also in touch with her the next before and she “sounded happy.” There was also no indication or warning that she would take her own life.

“It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling,” Andy said.

He also refuted reports that she was suffering from substance or alcohol abuse and that there were problems in their business. Andy said that he had yet to see the note she purportedly left behind, though was appalled that it was “so heartlessly shared with the media” as it was a private message to Bea.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

Andy and Kate met as university students in Phoenix, Arizona. Kate’s niece, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan, posted a video of her aunt dancing on Instagram, calling the handbag designer “exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known.”

Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.

A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

Actor David Spade also gave praise to his sister-in-law. David is Andy’s younger brother.

Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Jun 5, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The LEGO Movie 2’: First teaser trailer released
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ working title may be ‘trIXie’
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Hannah Murray teases details
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Tom Cruise jumps out of a plane
'Outlander' season 4: Dog playing Rollo is lovingly called Dewey
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis talks about Rollo
'Bumblebee' spin-off movie: John Cena comments on first trailer
First ‘Transformers’ spin-off movie trailer released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car