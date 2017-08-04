Kate Middleton reportedly wants more kids but organisation urges her to stop

The young couple Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William might love to keep a low profile but everything they do becomes news.

The young couple Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William might love to keep a low profile but everything they do becomes news. Reuters/Phil Noble

Kate Middleton has reportedly expressed her desire to have more kids, but an American population group urges her and Prince William to stop having children. A San Francisco-based organisation wants them to serve as “role models” to ward off future environmental catastrophe in the United Kingdom.

“Large families are not sustainable and family planning has the most potential for mitigating climate change and its impact,” a letter from an organisation called Having Kids reads. It explained that these impacts could include more severe flooding, rise in diseases like malaria, deadlier heat waves and extinction of wildlife.

The groups’ head Anne Green Carter Dillard said in an open letter that Harry and Middleton’s influence could encourage others worldwide. She went on to point out that several studies have found that family planning has the most potential for easing climate change and its effects, adding the future of UK will be defined by the impacts of climate change.

Dillard recognised that the royal kids have protection from poverty and environmental issues. However, the problem is that not all kids around the world get access to such protection.

Instead of having three or more kids, families must consider forgoing another child and taking part of the substantial resources saved. It would help another family plan a fair start in life for their child, the letter maintained.

So far, there has been no official response from the royal couple. Both are viewed by the media as hands-on parents.

In one of her speeches, Middleton has talked about motherhood. “Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience,” she said according to the Huffington Post.

Life & Style has recently reported that Middleton made a joke about having a third baby. During a trip last month, the 35-year-old was reportedly gifted with a stuffed animal designed for newborns.

It reportedly led her to tell her husband that they just have to have more babies. Prince George, her eldest, is now four years old and Princess Charlotte turned two.

But a royal insider allegedly said William does not agree with having baby number 3. The idea reportedly led to a tense argument between the royal couple as they allegedly disagree on expanding their family.

A source said Middleton has her thought set out on having at least three babies. The insider reportedly said she thought it was the perfect number since she came from a family of three herself.

