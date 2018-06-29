Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Britain March 17, 2018.

When Prince Charles becomes king, Kate Middleton might become the new Princess of Wales. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to inherit the courtesy title that had famously been held by Prince William’s later mother, Diana.

There would be quite a few changes in the British royal hierarchy when Queen Elizabeth dies someday. Her eldest son, Charles, will then become king, while his eldest son, William, will be bumped from second to first in line to the throne. William is also expected to inherit Charles’ current title of Prince of Wales, which means his wife will become the Princess of Wales.

The last person who was known to be called the title was Diana. However, she ceased to be Princess of Wales upon her divorce from Charles in 1996. The current title holder is now Camilla, who preferred to be called Duchess of Cornwall instead. It is believed that Camilla did not want to use the title, rather settling for becoming a duchess out of respect for Diana. The courtesy title is also so strongly associated with the former Lady Diana Spencer that the public even incorrectly calls her Princess Diana even to this day.

FILE PHOTO NOV 88- Diana , the Princess of Wales seen in this file photo during her visit to Paris 11 November 1988. Pool via Reuters

It can be remembered that Diana and Camilla weren’t on the best of terms. Diana had blamed Camilla for the breakdown of her marriage with Charles. And even after Diana died in 1997 and Camilla married Charles in 2005, there were still people who blamed Camilla for everything. Perhaps that’s why Camilla didn’t think it would be prudent for her to be called Princess of Wales.

Britain's Prince Charles stands with his fiancee Camilla Parker Bowles during an engagement at Clarence House in London. Reuters/Stephen Hird

But Kate doesn’t have any damaging association with Diana. For the most part, she is even positively compared to her late mother-in-law. Nevertheless, it is still unknown if she would also refuse to be called Catherine, Princess of Wales, out of respect for Diana, Express notes.

Even if Kate would prefer not to be called the title, she has already inherited something of Diana. When William proposed to her in 2010, he offered Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring to her.

REFILE - A pair of photographs show Kate Middleton (L), fiance of Britain's Prince William posing in London November 16, 2010 and William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the same engagment ring in London in an August 28, 1996 file photo. Reuters/Dan Chung