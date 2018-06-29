| Make IBT your homepage

Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday

By @chelean on
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London, Britain March 17, 2018. Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters

When Prince Charles becomes king, Kate Middleton might become the new Princess of Wales. The Duchess of Cambridge is said to inherit the courtesy title that had famously been held by Prince William’s later mother, Diana.

There would be quite a few changes in the British royal hierarchy when Queen Elizabeth dies someday. Her eldest son, Charles, will then become king, while his eldest son, William, will be bumped from second to first in line to the throne. William is also expected to inherit Charles’ current title of Prince of Wales, which means his wife will become the Princess of Wales.

The last person who was known to be called the title was Diana. However, she ceased to be Princess of Wales upon her divorce from Charles in 1996. The current title holder is now Camilla, who preferred to be called Duchess of Cornwall instead. It is believed that Camilla did not want to use the title, rather settling for becoming a duchess out of respect for Diana. The courtesy title is also so strongly associated with the former Lady Diana Spencer that the public even incorrectly calls her Princess Diana even to this day.

FILE PHOTO NOV 88- Diana , the Princess of Wales seen in this file photo during her visit to Paris 11 November 1988. FILE PHOTO NOV 88- Diana , the Princess of Wales seen in this file photo during her visit to Paris 11 November 1988.  Pool via Reuters

It can be remembered that Diana and Camilla weren’t on the best of terms. Diana had blamed Camilla for the breakdown of her marriage with Charles. And even after Diana died in 1997 and Camilla married Charles in 2005, there were still people who blamed Camilla for everything. Perhaps that’s why Camilla didn’t think it would be prudent for her to be called Princess of Wales.

Britain's Prince Charles stands with his fiancee Camilla Parker Bowles during an engagement at Clarence House in London. Britain's Prince Charles stands with his fiancee Camilla Parker Bowles during an engagement at Clarence House in London.  Reuters/Stephen Hird

But Kate doesn’t have any damaging association with Diana. For the most part, she is even positively compared to her late mother-in-law. Nevertheless, it is still unknown if she would also refuse to be called Catherine, Princess of Wales, out of respect for Diana, Express notes.

Even if Kate would prefer not to be called the title, she has already inherited something of Diana. When William proposed to her in 2010, he offered Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring to her.

REFILE - A pair of photographs show Kate Middleton (L), fiance of Britain's Prince William posing in London November 16, 2010 and William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the same engagment ring in London in an August 28, 1996 file photo. REFILE - A pair of photographs show Kate Middleton (L), fiance of Britain's Prince William posing in London November 16, 2010 and William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing the same engagment ring in London in an August 28, 1996 file photo.  Reuters/Dan Chung

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car