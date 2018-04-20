Kanye West reveals new Yeezy basketball shoes, slides and 350 v2 Boost [Photos]

Kanye West is dropping fire, and we’re not talking about his raps and rhymes. The famous artist has just revealed a new set of photos of the upcoming sneakers he will be adding to his super successful line of clothing with Adidas. Needless to say, the new Yeezy shoes have been well-received by sneaker fans and hypebeasts.

Known for surprising his 16.7 million followers on Twitter with his intermittent tweets, Mr. West went on the platform again today to reveal a ton of new information about his projects. What excited the fans most though was the release of photos for his upcoming new sneakers. The rapper released a total of seven photos within an hour, showcasing new colorways for the super popular Yeezy Boost 350 v2 and the limited Yeezy 500. He also revealed some never-before-seen footwear from the line.

New Yeezy 350 v2 Boost and Yeezy 500 colors

Fans of the Yeezy sneaker line will have a field day after ‘Ye revealed a color wheel of hues for his most successful pair, the Boost 350 v2. The sneakers will come in bright pastel colors of peach, blue, and pink to more military-inspired hues of green and gray. West also posted an image of what looked like a reworked version of the shoe with a see-through stripe.

Pull up in this bitch like pic.twitter.com/0dgj9f5arg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Continuing with the lighter tones, the Yeezy Dessert Rat 500 gets a more color-friendly makeover. Accompanied by several monkey and fire emojis, the “Famous” rapper revealed a pastel pink and purple version of the shoes. The pair is a nod to the more bulky, dad-sneaker trend of today.

New Yeezy basketball shoes revealed

Kanye has also finally dropped an image of his much-anticipated and talked about basketball shoes. Talks about his upcoming basketball shoes first made rounds in October 2017, when the Grammy winner wore a mysterious pair while playing hoops in UCLA. Today, he has finally previewed a close-up look on the shoe.

Aside from the Yeezy basketball sneaker, West also revealed unreleased new styles and pairs of footwear for his Adidas line. He first shared a photo of the Yeezy slides in blue followed by an “early prototype” of the new Yeezy 451. The yet to be released pair came in grey with white a outsole that looked like claws enveloping the pair. He also revealed a new pair of women’s heels in a full see-through design.

West did not reveal any more details on when the release date of the new Yeezy sneakers will be or their prices. However, the images are enough to whet fans’ appetites until more information is released.