Justine Damond’s body to be cremated and sent home to Australia

Justine Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, from Sydney, is seen in this 2015 photo released by Stephen Govel Photography in New York, US, on July 17, 2017. Reuters/Stephen Govel/Stephen Govel Photography/Handout

Justine Damond’s body will be cremated, and her ashes will be returned to Australia. The decision was made by her father John Ruszczyk and American fiancé Don Damond.

Ten days after the Australian life coach was shot dead by Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor, News Corp reports that Damond’s ashes will be brought to her home country. According to Tom Hyder, the spokesman for Damond’s family, a memorial for her is expected to be finalised within days and will be held next month.

“She will be cremated and her ashes sent back to Australia,” Hyder revealed through News Corp. Damond’s family in Australia and her husband-to-be are in frequent contact and are in agreement with what happens after her memorial.

US police is working to establish the reason behind Damond’s death. The officer’s body cams and vehicle camera was not switched on by the time she was shot. Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau said, "Justine didn't have to die.”

According to a court document filed Monday, a woman had approached the back of the patrol car and "slapped" it. “After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley,” it reads, according to The West Australian.

The search warrant filed by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and obtained by Minnesota Public Radio does not specifically states that the woman who slapped the police vehicle was Damond. It also did not state whether the slap was the loud noise Matthew Harrity, Noor’s partner, had previously described.

A spokesperson for the BCA refused to provide further details because of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Noor remains on administrative leave and declined to speak with investigators.

The police released internal records of Noor and Harrity. The documents revealed that Noor was accepted into the police academy in March 2015. He completed several trainings such as a peace officer licensing exam in August 2016. He underwent cadet training for 29 weeks before he was hired on a 12-month probationary contract. He passed all training requirements on his first attempt.

Records also show that Noor had several jobs. He worked as a hotel manager, insurance consultant and mobile phone salesman.

Harrity, on the other hand, was hired in January 2016 after working as a reserve police officer and corrections officer in a prison. He had previously worked as a cashier at a bottle shop and volunteered as a basketball coach.

