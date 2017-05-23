Justin Trudeau photobombs Vancouver students’ prom pictures

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs past a group of high school students dressed for their prom
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs past a group of high school students dressed for their prom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 19, 2017. Picture taken on May 19, 2017. Adam Scotti/Courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for pictures with some high school students during a jogging stop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 19, 2017.
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for pictures with some high school students during a jogging stop in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May 19, 2017. Adam Scotti/Courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters
Justin Trudeau continues to win hearts by just appearing on photos. The Canadian prime minister photobombed a group of high school students attending their prom, or called formal in Australia, while out on a run in Vancouver on Friday.

The photos, shared by Trudeau’s photographer Adam Scotti, see the PM jogging in the background while the students, dressed in elegant formal attire, are standing about on a section of the Vancouver seawall. Upon noticing the short-clad leader, the students yelled for him to join them.

“We were just taking photos and hanging around, and then Trudeau, he just comes running,” Vancouver College student Constantine Maragos told CBC. “At first, we were like, ‘Why is the prime minister of Canada running the searwall? And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo.”

Trudeau, of course, gladly obliged. The students were understandably delighted. “We were stoked,” Maragos added.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau photobombed a photo. Last year, he was captured shirtless on a beach in Torfino, British Columbia, while a wedding procession was taking place in the foreground. Photographer Marnie Recker shared the image on Facebook.

One family hiking at the Gatineau Park in Quebec also stumbled upon a shirtless Trudeau emerging from a cave. The family asked for a selfie with him as well, BBC reported.

A Trudeau sighting isn’t that rare. Nevertheless, there are those who are unfortunate enough not to see the prime minister in person. And therefore, some of them opt for a cardboard cut-out of Trudeau’s likeness instead. Canadian diplomats, however, have been told to stop using his life-size cut-outs at promotional events.

In March, Global Affairs Canada has ordered diplomats to stop using the cardboards. Before the directive, the Canadian Embassy in Washington and consulates in the US spent a little over US$1,800 (AU$2,400) on 14 life-size cardboard copies.

