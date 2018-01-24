'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Terrifying dinosaur fan art

By @sachintrivedig on
'Jurassic World'
A still from the movie "Jurassic World." Jurassic World/ Facebook

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be introducing a new hybrid dinosaur that is called Indoraptor. Fan art of this dinosaur has surfaced online, showing the terrifying look of the creature. Meanwhile, the producers have released a behind the scenes picture from the set, showing the famous gyrosphere.

Fans have already seen the hybrid dinosaur in the first trailer of the film. Fan art pictures posted on JurassicWorld2Movie show the design of the Indoraptor based on the trailer.

The pictures look at the terrifying possibilities of the look of the dinosaur in the film. The dinosaur is something that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will encounter when they go back to the island to save the dinosaurs.

It turns out that the Indominus Rex wasn’t the only dinosaur that the scientists at the park were working on. There were plans on creating a smaller dinosaur that would be easy to train and manage, to be used by the military. The result of such experiments is the Indoraptor.

Meanwhile, another fan art posted on JurassicWorld2Movie shows what a Tyrannosaurs Rex would look like if it had feathers. The picture is again taken from the trailer of the upcoming film.

One of the main criticisms by the scientific community about the movies from the franchise is that they are not scientifically accurate because the data that they currently have suggests that dinosaurs had feathers. The filmmakers have so far refused to update their creatures based on this new information. The fan art proves that the dinosaurs can look equally terrifying with their feathers.

Meanwhile, the producers have released a new behind-the-scenes picture from the production set from the time they were filming “Jurassic World; Fallen Kingdom.” The picture shows Pratt, and in the background there’s a damaged gyroshphere that will be used by Owen and the others to hide from the dinosaurs on the island.

Credit: Jurassic World/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 10 preview
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 24-26: Nick surprises Chelsea
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car