'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Terrifying dinosaur fan art

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be introducing a new hybrid dinosaur that is called Indoraptor. Fan art of this dinosaur has surfaced online, showing the terrifying look of the creature. Meanwhile, the producers have released a behind the scenes picture from the set, showing the famous gyrosphere.

Fans have already seen the hybrid dinosaur in the first trailer of the film. Fan art pictures posted on JurassicWorld2Movie show the design of the Indoraptor based on the trailer.

The pictures look at the terrifying possibilities of the look of the dinosaur in the film. The dinosaur is something that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will encounter when they go back to the island to save the dinosaurs.

It turns out that the Indominus Rex wasn’t the only dinosaur that the scientists at the park were working on. There were plans on creating a smaller dinosaur that would be easy to train and manage, to be used by the military. The result of such experiments is the Indoraptor.

Meanwhile, another fan art posted on JurassicWorld2Movie shows what a Tyrannosaurs Rex would look like if it had feathers. The picture is again taken from the trailer of the upcoming film.

One of the main criticisms by the scientific community about the movies from the franchise is that they are not scientifically accurate because the data that they currently have suggests that dinosaurs had feathers. The filmmakers have so far refused to update their creatures based on this new information. The fan art proves that the dinosaurs can look equally terrifying with their feathers.

Meanwhile, the producers have released a new behind-the-scenes picture from the production set from the time they were filming “Jurassic World; Fallen Kingdom.” The picture shows Pratt, and in the background there’s a damaged gyroshphere that will be used by Owen and the others to hide from the dinosaurs on the island.

Credit: Jurassic World/ Twitter