'Jurassic World 2': Ending reportedly changed; Bryce Dallas Howard teases filming with dinosaurs; shares new picture from set

The ending of the “Jurassic World 2” has reportedly been changed. The script was originally written by Colin Trevorrow, but there have been rewrites apparently. Meanwhile, cast member Bryce Dallas Howard has shared a new picture from the production set, and teased filming scenes with dinosaurs.

The cast members aren’t allowed to share any spoilers of the movie, including pictures of dinosaurs and other set pieces. Howard (Claire Dearing) shared a picture of some trees from the set. In her post she said some of her “co-stars” are so tall that she has to really look up, which is an obvious reference to dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs are usually added during the post production phase using CGI, if they don’t use animatronics on the set. For filming scenes that involve digital creatures, the cast members are given markers on the set that serve as a point that they need to look at and imagine dinosaurs. Howard may have done some filming using this very technique recently.

Another picture of the actress has surfaced on Twitter that shows her reading the script of the film. According to a report by Jurassic Outpost, the picture reveals the ending has been changed.

In a previous interview, cinematographer John Schwartzman confirmed that the script they have for the film is all white. He explained that any changes in the script will result in a change in the colour of the relevant pages. The first change will mean yellow pages, then blue and later pink.

The script that Howard is holding has a few blue pages in the middle, but what is interesting is the fact that most of the last pages are yellow. That means most of the ending of the film has been changed.

The report notes that rewrites of “Jurassic World 2” are nothing to be overly concerned about, since they are a normal practice in the industry. Major big budget films also go for reshoots sometimes, which is done in order to fine tune the film.

When your co-stars are really tall, sometimes you have to look up--waaaay up. Day 47#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/FpFwzI1YT8 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 14, 2017

These two really helped me momorize. Well one helped, the other daydreamed alternate endings. You can guess who did what _ https://t.co/VMiFIWWvUG — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 15, 2017

Credit: Bryce Dallas Howard/ Twitter