| Make IBT your homepage

'Jumanji' sequel: Jake Kasdan on trying to find an organic continuation

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere for the movie "Rampage" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 4, 2018.
Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere for the movie "Rampage" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

After the success of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” preparations are currently underway to start work on the sequel. In a recent interview, Jake Kasdan, the director of the 2017 movie, spoke about the challenges of continuing the story and making the continuation seem organic.

In an interview with Collider at the 2018 Saturn Awards red carpet, Kasdan was asked to give an update about the progress of the “Jumanji” sequel. The director said that the script of the movie is currently being written. Scott Rosenberg is supposed to be writing the story for the film at the moment.

Kasdan said that he and his team are trying to figure out what the next movie is going to be about. He teased that they are making “nice progress” on the development of the script, and that they have some “exciting stuff” planned.

The sequel is expected to bring back all the cast members to reprise their roles. The fans can expect to see Dwayne Johnson (Spencer), Karen Gillan (Martha), Jack Black (Bethany), Kevin Hart (Fridge).

The challenge will be to bring back all these characters in a meaningful way. Kasdan admitted that this is a “complicated little puzzle” but they are close to cracking it. He again teased that they have “some good stuff cooking.”

In order to make the story of the sequel feel organic, Kasdan said that it is a challenge to have a strong emotional centre, just like the 2017 movie. The director wants to do this in a way that feels “earned” and a “true kind of a continuation.”

The plan at the moment is to begin production by the beginning of 2019, provided that they has have all the details worked out. Kasdan said that they haven’t confirmed any filming locations yet.

The “Jumanji” sequel is set to be released on Dec. 13, 2019 in the US. A director is yet to be chosen for the film, and they are also yet to announce an exact release date for Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Indiana Jones 5’ may not be released in 2020
‘Winds of Winter’: George RR Martin may have finished
‘Mile 22’: Mark Wahlberg is CIA agent
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
'Lucifer' season 4: Brand new character being added
‘Lucifer’ season 4: Release date may be in early 2019
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car