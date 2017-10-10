Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers

By @saihoops on
Joel Embiid
Dec 18, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid (21) dives to keep the ball in play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers won the game 108-107. USA TODAY Sports / John Geliebter

Joel Embiid, widely regarded as the most skilled big man in the sport, has agreed to a five-year max extension worth US$148 million (AU$190 million) with the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid, dealing with a plethora of injuries, has played a grand total of 31 games through his first three seasons in the league.

While many analysts have questioned Philadelphia's decision to invest in an injury-prone player, some believe the Sixers had no other option since Embiid is viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent. During his rookie season, Embiid averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks from just 25.4 minutes per game, while shooting an impressive 37 percent from three-point range.

According to ESPN, Embiid has the opportunity to earn an additional US$30 million -- if he makes an All-NBA team or is named the MVP this upcoming season. Embiid received the designated rookie scale extension -- also called the "the super-max" -- which amounts to 30 percent of the salary cap.

Brett Brown, coach of the Sixers, said Embiid is a "difference-maker". "When he has been able to practice with us, he has changed the gym. You don't give up that tag freely -- but he has a chance to be great. There's still a lot of work to be done. You know, when you look at his body of work -- only playing 31 games, and really he's only been playing basketball for six years, and he's 23. He's just scratching the surface," Brown said after Monday's practice session.

While comparing him to Tim Duncan, Brown said Embiid is the kind of player who can turn the fortunes of a franchise. "He does things on a court that remind me of, you know, somebody that's able to hear music and just play the song. You know, he will study [Tim] Duncan, or study KD, or another player, and all of a sudden it's a part of his game. He's very unique, very unique."

Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car