Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks

Jan 15, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets back on his feet after colliding with Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

In a devastating new development for Philadelphia 76ers fans, franchise star Joel Embiid will require emergency surgery for an orbital fracture. The All-Star big man also suffered a concussion after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz during Philadelphia's 118-101 win victory the New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT).

Embiid was the primary reason for the Sixers to seal their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season. The Sixers (44-30) currently own the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference and are likely to face the Indiana Pacers (45-31) in the first-round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs which get underway on April 14.

Joel Embiid injury update: Timetable set at 2-4 weeks

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "pending the results of the surgery, Embiid could return in two to four weeks." The Sixers would be hoping to have their centre back for the postseason.

Embiid, jovial as always, took to social Thursday (Friday AEDT) to re-assure fans that he's already set his sights on returning to action for the playoffs (see below).

According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Embiid's impact on the Sixers can't be measured just by statistics. In just his second season, Embiid has put up MVP-calibre numbers and is in line to make his first All-NBA team.

"Few players have made a larger difference for their teams this season than Embiid, who has had enormous impact at both ends of the court. According to NBA Advanced Stats, Philadelphia has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions with Embiid in the lineup, far better than the Houston Rockets' league-leading plus-9.3 net rating. When Embiid goes to the bench, the 76ers have been outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions, barely better than the New York Knicks' net rating (minus-4.4)."

In Embiid's absence, rookie sensation Ben Simmons will have to carry a bigger workload for the playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid averaged a tally of 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in his second NBA season. Stay tuned for the latest Joel Embiid injury update.