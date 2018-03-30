Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks

By @saihoops on
Joel Embiid, Joel Embiid injury update
Jan 15, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets back on his feet after colliding with Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

In a devastating new development for Philadelphia 76ers fans, franchise star Joel Embiid will require emergency surgery for an orbital fracture. The All-Star big man also suffered a concussion after a nasty collision with teammate Markelle Fultz during Philadelphia's 118-101 win victory the New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT). 

Embiid was the primary reason for the Sixers to seal their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season. The Sixers (44-30) currently own the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference and are likely to face the Indiana Pacers (45-31) in the first-round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs which get underway on April 14. 

Joel Embiid injury update: Timetable set at 2-4 weeks

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "pending the results of the surgery, Embiid could return in two to four weeks." The Sixers would be hoping to have their centre back for the postseason. 

Embiid, jovial as always, took to social Thursday (Friday AEDT) to re-assure fans that he's already set his sights on returning to action for the playoffs (see below).

According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, Embiid's impact on the Sixers can't be measured just by statistics. In just his second season, Embiid has put up MVP-calibre numbers and is in line to make his first All-NBA team.

"Few players have made a larger difference for their teams this season than Embiid, who has had enormous impact at both ends of the court. According to NBA Advanced Stats, Philadelphia has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions with Embiid in the lineup, far better than the Houston Rockets' league-leading plus-9.3 net rating. When Embiid goes to the bench, the 76ers have been outscored by 3.9 points per 100 possessions, barely better than the New York Knicks' net rating (minus-4.4)."

In Embiid's absence, rookie sensation Ben Simmons will have to carry a bigger workload for the playoff-bound Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid averaged a tally of 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in his second NBA season. Stay tuned for the latest Joel Embiid injury update.

Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Steve Smith breaks down in apology to Australian cricket fans
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Flaming sword in leaked pictures
'Outlander' star Tobias Menzies cast in 'The Crown'
'General Hospital' March 29-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 28-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 'One Day Like This' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 production to begin in April
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Moving towards diplomacy from war
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car